California high school football: Centennial schedules 3 Trinity League teams in 2025

Public school power Corona Centennial has announced its 2025 football schedule.

Corona Centennial will play at Mission Viejo in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal on Friday, November 15, 2024.
If things go according to plan, Corona Centennial can say its the king of two leagues in 2025.

Just kidding ...

However, the Huskies could claim bragging rights over the Trinity League due to the way its nonleague schedule is set for the 2025 high school football season.

The Trinity League is the best league in the country, best known for national powers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco. Corona Centennial's fall slate has three Trinity League nonleague opponents lined up in Servite, Santa Margarita and Mater Dei — two of the three at home.

All three were in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs last year — the highest playoff division.

The Huskies will learn what life is like without 5-start quarterback Husan Longstreet, who will be at USC this coming fall. But with longtime coach Matt Logan at the helm, the Huskies will yet again be in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff conversation.

Corona Centennial plays in the Big West - Upper League, where its 78-1 in league competition since 2010.

CENTENNIAL 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

