California high school football: Centennial schedules 3 Trinity League teams in 2025
If things go according to plan, Corona Centennial can say its the king of two leagues in 2025.
Just kidding ...
However, the Huskies could claim bragging rights over the Trinity League due to the way its nonleague schedule is set for the 2025 high school football season.
The Trinity League is the best league in the country, best known for national powers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco. Corona Centennial's fall slate has three Trinity League nonleague opponents lined up in Servite, Santa Margarita and Mater Dei — two of the three at home.
All three were in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs last year — the highest playoff division.
The Huskies will learn what life is like without 5-start quarterback Husan Longstreet, who will be at USC this coming fall. But with longtime coach Matt Logan at the helm, the Huskies will yet again be in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff conversation.
Corona Centennial plays in the Big West - Upper League, where its 78-1 in league competition since 2010.
CENTENNIAL 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
