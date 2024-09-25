California high school football community rallies around coach fighting cancer
It's hard to find something more woven into the fabric of a community than high school football.
One California community in Northern Los Angeles is rallying around a high school football coach battling lymphoma.
Scott Maxwell, 30, is an assistant coach at Saugus High in Saugus, Calif. — which is part of the Santa Clarita Valley — was diagnosed with lymphoma in the spring of 2024. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is the part of the body's germ-fighting and disease-fighting immune system. Lymphoma begins when healthy cells (lymphocytes) in the lymphatic system change and grow out of control.
Maxwell has been with Saugus for four years working as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.
Brooke Rosales, the team representative, started a GoFundMe page to help Maxwell and his wife, Theresa, as they "...are facing an unexpected and difficult challenge. The cost of treatments, along with other medical and living expenses, has placed a financial burden on them."
The efforts have raised more than $20,000 since the page was created on September 8.
A spokesperson from the Saugus football program provided the following update on Maxwell, per his wife: "Maxwell is finishing up another type of treatment to combat his lower body paralysis due to his cancer treatment. They are hoping to move him from UCLA to an acute rehab hospital to help in him regaining his movement."
The update was provided to SBLive on September 21.
Saugus head football coach Jason Bornn has been at the helm for more than 20 years. The Centurions had a three-year spell from 2020 to 2022 that saw them win two Foothill League titles before going 0-10 in 2023.
Despite a winless season, a rough year doesn't compare to the challenges Maxwell is facing. Bornn makes sure the players in his program see what's important.
“We want to make sure the players are aware of it,” Bornn said. “Using it as a life lesson. We aren’t garunteed anything — not even your next breath. That’s why you have to give an honest effort. Things can be taken away from you so quickly.”
“Scott was feeling fine one day, and the next he had some stomach pain and it’s cancer,” Bornn added in a tone of disbelief.
Bornn said Maxwell has been in the hospital for six straight weeks.
“He’s been horizontal for so long. He’s had short-term memory loss. He’s going to have to learn to walk again,” Bornn said.
Saugus is currently 1-4 heading into a Foothill League game against Canyon County/Canyon on Friday, Sept. 27.
