California high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)
It's the midway point of the 2024 high school regular season in half of the California Interscholastic Federation's 10 sections,and High School on SI is launching its debut of computer ranking.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
CIF SOUTHERN SECTION COMPUTER RANKINGS
CIF SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION COMPUTER RANKINGS
CIF LOS ANGELES CITY SECTION COMPUTER RANKINGS
CIF SAN DIEGO SECTION COMPUTER RANKINGS
CIF CENTRAL SECTION COMPUTER RANKINGS
CIF CENTRAL COAST SECTION COMPUTER RANKINGS
CIF NORTH COAST SECTION COMPUTER RANKINGS
CIF NORTHERN SECTION RANKINGS
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
