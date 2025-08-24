High School

California high school football final scores, results — August 23, 2025

See every final score from Saturday in Week 1 of CIF high school football

CJ Vafiadis

The St. Thomas defense applies some heavy pressure to Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins.
The St. Thomas defense applies some heavy pressure to Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins. / Robson Lopes

 The 2025 California high school football season kicked off this weekend, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Saturday.

Calvary Chapel/Downey 42, Entrepreneur/Highland 0

El Dorado 30, Diamond Bar 0

Folsom 51, Grant Union 13

Immanuel Christian 44, Valley Oaks Charter 6

Lutheran/Orange 17, Northwestern 13

Mater Dei 26, St. Thomas Aquinas 23

Quincy 35, North Tahoe 28

San Fernando 7, Trinity Classical Academy 6

Santa Rosa Academy 34, Cathedral City 6

St. Louis 34, Bishop Montgomery 27

Villa Park 26, Carson 22

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California