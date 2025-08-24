California high school football final scores, results — August 23, 2025
See every final score from Saturday in Week 1 of CIF high school football
The 2025 California high school football season kicked off this weekend, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Saturday.
Calvary Chapel/Downey 42, Entrepreneur/Highland 0
El Dorado 30, Diamond Bar 0
Folsom 51, Grant Union 13
Immanuel Christian 44, Valley Oaks Charter 6
Lutheran/Orange 17, Northwestern 13
Mater Dei 26, St. Thomas Aquinas 23
Quincy 35, North Tahoe 28
San Fernando 7, Trinity Classical Academy 6
Santa Rosa Academy 34, Cathedral City 6
St. Louis 34, Bishop Montgomery 27
Villa Park 26, Carson 22
