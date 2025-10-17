California High School Football Games of Week; How to Watch (10-17-2025)
The best of the best for high school football games Oct. 17-18 up and down the state in California. Look for updates throughout the night.
- CALIFORNIA | High School football scores
FRIDAY (All 7 p.m. unless noted)
#1 St. John Bosco (7-0) at #4 Santa Margarita (5-2)
WATCH: NFHS
The visiting Braves have won 14 straight in the series, the last Santa Margarita being in 2011, a 28-20 Eagles win. That doesn't mean a lot to these Eagles, who had lost 11 straight times to Mater Dei before beating the Monarchs last week, 7-6, SM's second shocker over a nationally ranked team. The Eagles defeated Corona Centennial 33-27 in overtime on Aug. 28. St. John Bosco looks pretty unbeatable, having outscored opponents 327-62 this season behind one of the top junior QBs in the country, Koa Malau'ulu (1,226 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, 1 interception).
#3 Corona Centennial (6-1) at #12 Murrieta Valley (6-1)
WATCH: NFHS
The visiting Huskies are up to win No. 301 for coach Matt Logan after a 634-14 win over Vista Murrieta Valley as Malaki Davis continued to show he's one of the top sophomore RBs in the country with just four carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Murrieta Valley is led by senior RB Jeremiah Watson (135 carries, 1,219 yards, 19 TDs).
#11 Servite (5-2) vs. #6 Mater Dei (5-2) at Santa Ana Bowl, 7 p.m. Saturday
WATCH: NFHS
The Monarchs haven't lost two games in a season since 2015 and if not careful they could lose a third to a Servite team that is coming off a 43-26 win over JSerra Catholic by piling up 564 yards of offense, including 348 on the ground.
Campolindo (6-0) at Acalanes (7-0)
WATCH: NFHS
A pair of medium-sized school state powers and crosstown rivals meet to decide much more than a league championship. Campolindo has won two state titles and appeared in three state-title games under 30-year head coach Kevin Macy, while Acalanes is under first-year coach Joel Isaac, who replaced longtime coach Floyd Burnsed, who led the Dons to a state title in 2023. The host Dons won the past two in the series, both last year, including 20-17 in the North Coast Section Division 3 title game. Before that, Campolindo had won four straight and 15 of 17.
Bakersfield (6-1) at Bakersfield Christian (7-0), 7:30 p.m.
A big rivalry game pits the Central Section's No. 5 team Bakersfield Christian against No. 11 team, Bakersfield, according to MaxPreps computer rankings. The host Eagles have outscored opponents 265-37, recording three shutouts, including its last two wins over Ridgeview (35-0) and Highland (34-0). Senior defensive end Arnez Lee had 11 sacks in the team's first five games. Bakersfield has piled up nearly 300 points in seven games and has three shutouts of its own, including 63-0 over Highland. The offense is led by sophomore running back Damir Lomax (83 carries, 835 yards, nine TDs).
Chico (6-0) at Pleasant Valley (3-3)
WATCH: NFHS
The Northern Section's most anticipated game every year brings the entire city of Chico together in the Almond Bowl. The series is magically tied at 26 wins apiece, meaning either the Panthers or Vikings will take the series lead. Don't be surprised if they meet again in the North Section playoffs. Chico is coming off a 52-7 home win over Enterprise as Zaiveon Patrick and Bruce Curcio each rushed for two touchdowns. Pleasant Valley, which has played a rigorous schedule with losses to Sac-Joaquin Section power Inderkum (35-14), North Coast Section power Cardinal Newman (14-12) and Nevada power Spanish Springs (48-21), is coming off a 24-12 win over Red Bluff as Titus Andrus rushed 15 times for 190 yards and a touchdown. He's rushed for 848 yards and 11 TDs on the season. Pleasant Valley owns an 18-12 lead in the series since 2004, including a 20-7 victory last season.