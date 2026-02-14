CIF Boys Basketball Second-Round Playoff Scores, Bracket Updates (2/13/26)
The second round of the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section boys basketball playoffs were played Friday night, highlighted by more Open Division play in the Southern Section.
Below is a recap of Open Division play, along with notable scores and stats from various results in lower divisions. Be sure to click through all the bracket links below to see the quarterfinal matchups.
SOUTHERN SECTION OPEN DIVISION
La Mirada 56, St. John Bosco 53: The stunner of the night was in Bellflower. La Mirada, the No. 12 seed, was led by Jordon Houston's 20 points and Gene Roebuck's 12 points.
Crespi 82, Corona del Mar 70: Isaiah Barnes had 24 points and Jasiah Williams added 23 in a gritty road win for the Celts, who just lost top player Cayman Martin within the last week. Martin withdrew from school and moved back to Japan. Corona del Mar's Maxwell Scott led all scorers with 35 points.
Corona Centennial 74, Etiwanda 48: Jayden Yim led the Huskies with 22 points in their first Pool Play victory.
Harvard-Westlake 67, Damien 62: Joe Sterling had 22 points in the win. Damien's Zaire Rasshan had 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.
OPEN DIVISION POOL PLAY STANDINGS
POOL A: Sierra Canyon (1-0), Crespi (1-1), Corona del Mar (0-1)
POOL B: Santa Margarita (1-0), Harvard-Westlake (1-0), Damien (0-2)
POOL C: Redondo Union (1-0), Corona Centennial (1-0), Etiwanda (0-2)
POOL D: Notre Dame (1-0), La Mirada (1-1), St. John Bosco (0-1)
Tuesday's games: Corona del Mar at Sierra Canyon; Harvard-Westlake at Santa Margarita; Corona Centennial at Redondo Union; St. John Bosco at Notre Dame
NOTABLE SCORES, STATS
Inglewood 103, St. Bernard 92: Jason Crowe Jr. had 54 points and six assists.
Rolling Hills Prep 63, Orange Lutheran 52: Josahn Webster had 22 points and Nick Welch added 21 points and 11 rebounds for RHP.
LB Millikan 79, Windward 75: The Rams are in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
JSerra 75, Loyola 46: Jaden Bailes led the Lions with 22 points.
Mater Dei 85, Westlake 59: Luke Barnett notches a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CITY SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS
