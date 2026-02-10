Mater Dei Football Accepts Two Quarterback Transfers, Sees One Leave in February
High school football offseason in Southern California can be just as box office.
Mater Dei, known as a juggernaut program nationally, accepted two quarterback transfers within eight days of each other in February.
The first was Cameron Pooley, a 2027 prospect from Chaminade in West Hills, who started for the Eagles in 2024 as a sophomore and began the 2025 season as a starter, but was later relegated to a backup role. Pooley threw for 1,483 yards ad 10 TDs as a sophomore before tossing for 1,097 yards and 10 TDs as a junior this past fall. His transfer was reported by the LA Times on Feb. 2. Pooley also lists Mater Dei as his current high school in his Twitter/X profile.
On Feb. 9, Rivals reported that Leuzinger QB Russell Sekona (2028) has checked out of the Lawndale school and will enroll at Mater Dei. Sekona threw for 1,691 yards and 22 TDs as a sophomore. He holds offers to Arizona, Colorado State, and Hawaii.
Pooley will be a senior and Sekona will be a junior this upcoming 2026 season. Hypothetically, if Pooley wins the job, Sekona could wait his turn — but why transfer to sit if Sekona could stay at Leuzinger and play?
If Sekona wins the job, does Pooley transfer? Go back to Chaminade?
The drama will unfold either way ...
This is the third straight offseason Mater Dei has imported a quarterback. Dash Bierely (2024 starter) came from Chaparral. Ryan Hopkins (2025 starter) came from JSerra. Mater Dei finished this past season 8-3.
QUARTERBACK MUSICAL CHAIRS
To add to the musical chairs being played, Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera, a senior-to-be committed to Minnesota announced he's transferring to Mission Hills in San Diego for his final high school season. Inferrera sat behind Beierly and Hopkins the last two seasons waiting his turn, only for Mater Dei to seemingly bring in two other quarterbacks this offseason.
Inferrera posted about his move on social media:
"Grateful for the past three years at Mater Dei, I’ve made countless friendships and created great memories with all my guys. I appreciate the admin, staff, and the Mater Dei community for everything they’ve done for me. With that being said, after long-standing conversations with my family that began well before this offseason, I’ll be transferring to Mission Hills High School to finish my high school career."
MORE MOVEMENT AT MATER DEI
More Mater Dei players have left the program this offseason.
USC commit Aaryn Washington, a standout corner back, announced his transfer to IMG Academy in Florida in January. Two left for Corona Centennial. Defensive lineman Kye Duval and linebacker Harvey Millan.
