California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - August 28, 2025
There are 99 games scheduled across California on Thursday, August 28, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Thursday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Corona Centennial takes on the Carson Palmer led No. 7 Santa Margarita, and Roosevelt hosts No. 14 San Juan Hills.
California High School Football Games To Watch - August 28, 2025
With six matchups between ranked teams, this weekend marks the official kickoff of California high school football and promises plenty of excitement.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - August 28
There are 7 Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Reedley vs Sunnyside, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - August 28
There are 9 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Santa Teresa vs Fremont, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - August 28
There are 38 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game,Gardena vs South East, starts at 4 p.m. You can follow every game on our LA City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - August 28
There are 4 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game,Orange Glen vs Morse, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - August 28
There are 45 Southern Section high school football games in California today, highlighted byCentennial/Corona vs Santa Margarita at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
