High School On SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Nov. 23, 2025
The changing of the guard is complete in the CIF Southern Section.
A week ago, it was St. John Bosco that was sent to the sidelines in the Division 1 quarterfinals. This week, it was defending champion Mater Dei, which saw a potential game-winning field goal blocked with nine seconds left in its 28-27 loss to Centennial in the semifinals.
Thus, the eight-year streak of either the Braves or Monarchs winning the Division 1 title ends, as does a 14-year run of having at least one of the Southern California powerhouses in the championship game.
Instead, the Huskies — who moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings — will face No. 14 Santa Margarita at the Rose Bowl on Friday to decide SoCal’s champion and the likely entrant into the CIF Open Division championship.
The Huskies and Eagles met back in late August, with Santa Margarita pulling out a 33-27 overtime victory.
We still kept Mater Dei in the rankings, but the two-time national champions sit No. 22 right now with most states still completing their high school playoffs over the next few weeks.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: While not a national championship matchup, the Panthers’ recently arranged game with Utah 6A state champion Corner Canyon will provide an opportunity to burnish their resumé as other challengers fight for state titles.
Next up: vs. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah), Dec. 10
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) 31-10
Lowdown: The Rams extended their win streak to 23 games by pulling away from a 10-7 halftime lead, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to set up a massive showdown with Carrollton in next week’s 6A quarterfinals.
Next up: vs. No. 11 Carrollton, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 28
3. Buford (Ga.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Newton (Covington, Ga.) 31-14
Lowdown: The Wolves also needed a second-half push to get past the Rams, with Tyriq Green running for two touchdowns and Dayton Raiola throwing for one score and running for another.
Next up: vs. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.), Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 28
4. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 22 Mater Dei 28-27
Lowdown: The Huskies earned their shot at capturing their first Division 1 championship in 10 years thanks to two big plays late — Dominick Catalano’s 24-yard TD pass to Keawe Browne with 1:35 left and Miles Schirmer blocking a game-winning 46-yard field goal try by Jerry Shifman with nine seconds to play.
Next up: vs. No. 14 Santa Margarita, CIF Southern Section Division I final, Nov. 28
5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Season over
6. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Gaels play for the inaugural Nevada Open Division title on Tuesday.
Next up: vs. Arbor View (Las Vegas), Open Division championship, Nov. 25
7. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Jesuit (New Orleans) 39-13
Lowdown: Senior QB John Johnson ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns and was 15-of-23 through the air for 180 yards and three more scores to lead the defending state champion Cougars to their 23rd consecutive victory.
Next up: vs. Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.), Division I Select quarterfinals, Nov. 28
8. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. San Angelo (Texas) Central 72-7
Lowdown: The Dragons rolled up 734 total yards and forced three turnovers, although they did allow their first touchdown since Oct. 17 during the running clock in the fourth quarter.
Next up: vs. Prosper (Texas), Class 6A Division II third round, Nov. 28
9. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Coconut Creek (Fla.) 45-13
Lowdown: Senior QB Mason Mallory ran for two touchdowns and tossed a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Raiders into the Region 4 championship game.
Next up: vs. McArthur (Hollywood, Fla.), Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 28
10. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Gonzaga (Washington) 20-13
Lowdown: The Stags became the first repeat WCAC champion since St. John’s (2021-22) and won their 26th title overall as Tristan Sabb scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:01 to play.
Next up: Season over
11. Carrollton (Ga.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Harrrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) 51-6
Lowdown: The Trojans reached the 40-point mark for a school record-tying ninth consecutive game as they cruised into a highly anticipated quarterfinal with defending state champion Grayson.
Next up: at No. 2 Grayson, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 28
12. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) 31-17
Lowdown: As in Southern California, there has been a changing of the guard in New Jersey’s Non-Public A division as the Ironmen ended the Crusaders’ four-year reign and pulled off their first sweep of their archrival since 2015, which also is the last year Don Bosco Prep won the state title.
Next up: vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.), Non-Public A state championship, Nov. 28
13. Allen (Texas) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Lake Highlands (Dallas) 41-7
Lowdown: Senior QB Jeremiah Daoud had 283 total yards and accounted for two scores, and LeBron Bauer blocked two punts and picked off two passes as the Eagles kept their dream of winning a first state title since 2018 alive.
Next up: vs. Permian (Odessa, Texas), Class 6A Division 1 third round, Nov. 28
14. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (9-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 31-6
Lowdown: The Eagles earned a chance to win their first Southern Section title since 2011 thanks to a suffocating defensive effort that had seven tackles for loss and two sacks while USC commit WR Trent Mosley caught five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Next up: vs. No. 4 Centennial, CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship, Nov. 28
15. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Jack Britt (Fayetteville, N.C.) 55-12
Lowdown: The Whirlies blitzed the Buccaneers with 28 first-quarter points as Tennessee commit QB Faizon Brandon — in his second game back from injury — threw three of his five touchdown passes in the quarter and finished 12-of-15 for 212 yards.
Next up: vs. Ronald Reagan (Pfafftown, N.C.), Class 7A quarterfinals, Nov. 28
16. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Pittsburg (Calif.) 24-17
Lowdown: The Spartans were beaten on the stat sheet but not on the scoreboard, which matters most as they won a 33rd straight North Coast Section title and likely wrapped up a spot in the CIF Open Division championship game in two weeks against the Southern California champion.
Next up: TBD
17. Cass Tech (Detroit) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Adams (Rochester, Mich.) 48-22
Lowdown: The defending state champion Technicians did their part in setting up a title showdown with fellow unbeaten Detroit Catholic Central, blasting the Highlanders as Julian Taylor ran for 178 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries.
Next up: vs. Detroit (Mich.) Catholic Central, Division I championship, Nov. 29
18. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Season over
19. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Season over
20. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Legacy (Midland, Texas) 63-17
Lowdown: The Panthers scored on nine of their 10 possessions as junior QB Hayes Cloutier, a transfer from Inglewood, Calif., finished 12-of-15 for 203 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the second half.
Next up: vs. Coppell (Texas), Class 6A Division 1 third round, Nov. 29
21. Bixby (Okla.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 51-14
Lowdown: The Spartans opened their journey toward what they hope is an eighth consecutive state championship with senior QB Carson Kirby putting on another strong performance, going 13-of-18 for 227 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, while senior RB Jayson Moll ran for 142 yards and three scores.
Next up: vs. Broken Arrow (Okla.), Class 6A-I semifinals, Nov. 28
22. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (8-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Centennial 28-27
Lowdown: The Monarchs took much better care of the ball in their rematch with the Huskies, but in the end they fell short of defending their CIF Southern Section Division 1 crown.
Next up: Season over
23. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (9-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Edison (Miami) 47-18
Lowdown: The Lions ran wild in their second-round playoff win, with senior Derrek Cooper leading the way with 171 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries as they rolled up 381 yards on the ground and 466 total.
Next up: vs. True North Classical Academy (Miami), Class 1A quarterfinals, Nov. 28
24. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.) 35-27
Lowdown: The Huskies staved off the upset-minded Toros, who led 21-14 in the second half. Hamilton couldn’t feel comfortable until Jacob Brown ran for a 25-yard touchdown with 1:39 to play to push the lead to eight, followed by forcing a turnover on downs.
Next up: vs. Chandler (Ariz.), Open Division semifinals, Nov. 29
25. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Pflugerville Connally (Austin, Texas) 59-28
Lowdown: Senior QB Tyler Skrabanek threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, and junior RB Landen Williams-Callis ran for 138 yards and two TDs.
Next up: vs. Bastrop (Texas), Class 5A Division 2 third round, Nov. 28
Dropped Out
None
Under Consideration
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Harrisburg (Pa.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)