California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 23, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on Thursday, October 23

Centennial Huskies wide receiver is unable to make a catch defended by St. John Bosco Braves cornerback
Centennial Huskies wide receiver is unable to make a catch defended by St. John Bosco Braves cornerback / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

There are 59 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 23. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Thursday feature Corona Centennial as they travel to take on Norco, and Chaparral vs Roosevelt.

California High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 23

Another action-packed week of football continues, and Thursday's slate of games promises not to disappoint.

﻿CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 23

There are nine Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Fremont vs Los Altos, starts at 7:00 PM.

The final game, Marina vs Gonzales, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

View full Central Coast Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 23

There are 11 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Arleta vs Fulton, starts at 3:30 PM.

The final game, Marquez vs Manual Arts, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Los Angeles City Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 23

There are 31 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Rancho Dominguez vs Verbum Dei, starts at 4:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Norco at 7:30 PM.

The final game, Trinity Classical Academy vs Temecula Prep, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Southern Section scoreboard﻿﻿

Published
