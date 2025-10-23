California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 23, 2025
There are 59 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 23. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Thursday feature Corona Centennial as they travel to take on Norco, and Chaparral vs Roosevelt.
California High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 23
Another action-packed week of football continues, and Thursday's slate of games promises not to disappoint.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 23
There are nine Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Fremont vs Los Altos, starts at 7:00 PM.
The final game, Marina vs Gonzales, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 23
There are 11 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Arleta vs Fulton, starts at 3:30 PM.
The final game, Marquez vs Manual Arts, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 23
There are 31 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Rancho Dominguez vs Verbum Dei, starts at 4:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Norco at 7:30 PM.
The final game, Trinity Classical Academy vs Temecula Prep, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
