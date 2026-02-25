California Woman Head Coaches High School and College Basketball at Same Time
You think you're busy? Please.
Take a look at what basketball coach Vicky Oganyan does every day in Southern California.
Oganyan is the head girls basketball coach at Burroughs High in Burbank and simultaneously heads the women's basketball program at Los Angeles Mission College. That's right, she coaches varsity high school basketball and college basketball at the same time.
Here's the kicker: She's not just 'doing it', she's winning.
The Burroughs girls basketball team is one victory away from being crowned CIF champions when it takes on Bishop Diego of Santa Barbara on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 final at Azusa Pacific University.
It's been a long time coming for Oganyan, who has been at Burroughs for 24 years as a teacher and been the girls coach for 22 years.
"It's the first CIF final in program history," Oganyan said. "We finally broke through. We lost in six semifinals before this year."
LA Mission is 15-13 overall and finished 6-6 in conference play, which was good enough to earn a CCCAA SoCal Regional playoff berth. The Eagles will play at Saddleback College at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night (Feb. 25) in a win-or-go-home tilt.
"It's exciting. The college started the women's program last year. I was hired in April and now we're in the playoffs," Oganyan said.
HOW DOES SHE DO IT?
Coaching two high-level programs does not come without long hours, sacrifice and passion, according to Oganyan. This is what a typical non-game day looks like.
She gets to Burroughs around 6:30 a.m. to teach biology until noon. She leaves Burbank and drives to Mission College where she handles all her basketball duties from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's back in the car to Burroughs to practice from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"Pending on the gym schedule, we'll practice from 7 to 9 p.m.," she said with a chuckle.
Oganyan, 45, says there's no way she could do it without her support system at both schools, from admin to assistant coaches.
At Burroughs, Oganyan relies on assistants Art Sullivan, Don Burke and Tom Boulanger. At Mission Oganyan's staff is made up of Adam Levine, Robert Pascual, Jibril Hodges, Sienna Brown and George Vizzuraga. Rick Lucero is the strength coach for both programs. Eric Ziegler is the performance coach and injury prevention specialists for both programs as well.
"The support system I have allows me to do it," said Oganyan, who couldn't emphasize admin support enough.
Burroughs principal Kenny Knoop, vice principal Victor Ledesma and athletic director Keith Knoop make it happen in Burbank. Mission athletic director Steve Ruys and Dean of Athletics Carlos Gonzalez make the dream work in Sylmar.
"I work really hard. If i felt like I was leaving a program short, I would make the decision to stop."
Oganyan, who is clearly a basketball junky, has convinced herself that the two jobs actually keep her sane ...
"Having both actually helps me," she explains. "I don't over obsess on one team. I can't. So, it balances me out."
I guess that's one way to look at it ...
FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME
It's not the first time Oganyan has had two 'basketball jobs' at once. When she was 40, she was coaching at Burroughs and playing for Glendale Community College.
It's obvious she loves basketball.
"I have a lot of passion, obviously. Coaching is the next best thing after playing," Oganyan said. "I also love the kids I coach. I try and give back in life. So many coaches gave their time to me, so now its my turn to give back, and this is how im doing it."
"I'm having fun. It doesn't feel like work," she added. "I don't feel 45."
