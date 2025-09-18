High School

California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - September 18, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on Thursday, September 18

CJ Vafiadis

Orange Lutheran offense breaks huddle before an offensive play.
Orange Lutheran offense breaks huddle before an offensive play. / Jules Karney

There are 50 high school football games in California on Thursday, September 18. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Thursday feature No. 6 Sierra Canyon as they travel to take on No. 8 Orange Lutheran, and Murrieta Mesa playing host to No. 21 La Costa Canyon.

California High School Football Games To Watch - September 18, 2025

With two highly anticipated ranked games in the CIF, this Thursday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as California high school football continues to heat up.

﻿CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - September 18

There are 11 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Polytechnic vs Fulton, starts at 3:30 PM. The final game, Arleta vs Grant, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿View full Los Angeles City Section scoreboard﻿

﻿﻿CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - September 18

There are 5 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game,Yuma vs Calipatria, starts at 7:00 PM. There is one game including state-wide ranked teams,La Costa Canyon vs Murrieta Mesa at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿View full San Diego Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 18

There are 28 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game,Santa Monica vs Gardena, starts at 4:00 PM. There is one game including ranked teams,Sierra Canyon vs Lutheran/Orange at 7:00 PM. The final game, Rialto vs Banning, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Southern Section scoreboard﻿﻿

