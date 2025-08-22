California High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CIF) - August 22, 2025

High School

St. John Bosco (left) and Mater Dei during coin flip at the LA Memorial Coliseum in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.
St. John Bosco (left) and Mater Dei during coin flip at the LA Memorial Coliseum in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final. / Photo: Heston Quan

There are 354 high school football games scheduled across California on Friday, August 22, marking the first full Friday night of the 2025 CIF high school football season. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups feature two of the nation's best teams as No. 2 St. John Bosco travels to face Manatee (Bradenton, Fla.), while No. 3 Mission Viejo battles No. 8 Santa Margarita in a CIF Southern Section showdown.

With 12 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Califronia high school football officially kicks into full swing.

California High School Football Scores - Friday, August 22, 2025

Southern Section

CIF Southern Section has 155 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by nationally-ranked St. John Bosco taking on Manatee.

View full Southern Section scoreboard

Sac-Joaquin Section﻿

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section has 78 games scheduled for Friday night, with Bishop Manogue vs St. Mary's leading the way.

﻿View full Sac-Joaquin Section scoreboard﻿

Central Section﻿

CIF Central Section has 59 games scheduled for Friday night. The marquee matchup is San Joaquin Memorial vs Clovis North.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Central Section scoreboard﻿﻿﻿﻿

San Diego Section﻿﻿

CIF San Diego Section has 49 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Lincoln vs Punahou at 5:00 PM.

﻿﻿View full San Diego Section scoreboard﻿﻿

Los Angeles City Section﻿

CIF LA City Section has 36 games scheduled for Friday night, starting off with Gardena vs Crespi.

﻿﻿﻿View full LA City Section scoreboard﻿﻿﻿

﻿﻿Northern Section﻿﻿

CIF Northern Section has 5 games scheduled for Friday night, with Pleasant Valley vs Central Catholic starting the night.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Northern Section scoreboard﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Oakland Section﻿﻿﻿

CIF Oakland Section has 1 game scheduled for Friday night.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Oakland Section scoreboard﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

﻿Central Coast Section﻿

CIF Central Coast Section games begin August 28.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Central Coast Section scoreboard﻿﻿﻿﻿

North Coast Section﻿

CIF North Coast Section games begin on August 29.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Central Section scoreboard﻿﻿﻿﻿

