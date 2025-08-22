California High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CIF) - August 22, 2025
There are 354 high school football games scheduled across California on Friday, August 22, marking the first full Friday night of the 2025 CIF high school football season. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups feature two of the nation's best teams as No. 2 St. John Bosco travels to face Manatee (Bradenton, Fla.), while No. 3 Mission Viejo battles No. 8 Santa Margarita in a CIF Southern Section showdown.
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Califronia high school football officially kicks into full swing.
Southern Section
CIF Southern Section has 155 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by nationally-ranked St. John Bosco taking on Manatee.
Sac-Joaquin Section
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section has 78 games scheduled for Friday night, with Bishop Manogue vs St. Mary's leading the way.
Central Section
CIF Central Section has 59 games scheduled for Friday night. The marquee matchup is San Joaquin Memorial vs Clovis North.
San Diego Section
CIF San Diego Section has 49 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Lincoln vs Punahou at 5:00 PM.
Los Angeles City Section
CIF LA City Section has 36 games scheduled for Friday night, starting off with Gardena vs Crespi.
Northern Section
CIF Northern Section has 5 games scheduled for Friday night, with Pleasant Valley vs Central Catholic starting the night.
Oakland Section
CIF Oakland Section has 1 game scheduled for Friday night.
Central Coast Section
CIF Central Coast Section games begin August 28.
North Coast Section
CIF North Coast Section games begin on August 29.
