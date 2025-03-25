California high school football: Sierra Canyon's 2025 schedule is a gauntlet
Sierra Canyon football will eye its third straight CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth in 2025 as it embarks on a schedule the would be a gauntlet for any program in the country.
The Trailblazers take on two Trinity League teams in JSerra and Orange Lutheran, host a notable program from Hawaii and will travel to Downey and Oaks Christian — two very good Division 2 playoff programs in 2024.
And that’s just Sierra Canyon’s nonleague slate.
The Trailblazers then start Mission League play with three straight home games before finishing the fall with two games on the road.
Led by top recruit Richard Wesley, an edge rusher who recently classified to the class of 2026, and USC commit Madden Riordan, one of the top defensive backs in the country, Sierra Canyon’s defense could be the anchor to another success season.
Sierra Canyon has won the Mission League in each of its first three seasons since joining the league. The Trailblazers went 8-4 (5-0 in league play) in 2024.
SIERRA CANYON 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
