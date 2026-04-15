California High School Football Standout Tragically Dies by Suicide, Authorities Say

The high school football community in Orange County is mourning the sudden death of Ryder Barnes, according to a letter sent to school families of Crean Lutheran High in Irvine, Calif.

Barnes' body was discovered on Olympiad Rd & Marguerite Pkwy near a park in Mission Viejo on April 6 at approximately 6:30 p.m. It was determined Barnes died by suicide, the Orange County Sheriff Department's Public Information Officer told High School On SI.

Barnes, 18, was a standout player at Crean Lutheran. He was committed to play defensive end at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo after achieving accolades for his excellence on the field, including Epsilon League Defensive Player of the Year and All-Orange County honors.

"It was with deep sorrow that this past Tuesday, April 7, we shared the heartbreaking news of the sudden and tragic death of one of our students, Ryder Barnes. Moments like this shake us. They leave us with questions we cannot fully answer and a grief that feels too heavy to carry alone," says the letter from campus pastor Timothy Unke and principal Dr. Daniel Moyer.

The school was on spring break from April 6-10. Class returned to session on Monday, April 13. The school held a memorial service on campus Tuesday during its chapel to honor Barnes.

Barnes is listed at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds. He tallied 59 tackles and eight tackles for loss this past season helping the Saints to a 10-1 season in the fall.

"We are all heartbroken of the loss of a truly amazing young man. Ryder would light up a room with his smile. He gave it all on the field on Friday night, playing with a passion and relentless effort like no other," Crean Lutheran coach Rick Curtis wrote on Instagram. "We were all so proud of him and let him know how much we loved him. I was blessed to be one of his coaches and am heartbroken that he is no longer with us, but comforted in knowing that he believed in Jesus and is with him now. Our prayers are with his family, his teammates, and all who loved him."

Cal Poly football coach Tim Skipper issued his sentiments online.

"On behalf of our entire Cal Poly football family, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Ryder Barnes," Skipper's message reads. "Ryder was an exceptional young man with a bright future, and this loss is felt by all of us. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and all who loved him during this incredibly difficult time."

The Crean Lutheran football Instagram account posted a heartfelt message to honor Barnes.

"There are no words big enough to capture the loss we feel. Today we honor an exceptional young man. One who showed up with heart, led with strength, and left an impact far beyond the field," the caption said.

"Ryder was well known in our community as an amazing teammate and friend. Your light, your energy, and your brotherhood will never be forgotten. You weren't just a teammate, you were family. In loving memory, and forever in our hearts! We will carry your legacy in every rep, every game, every moment."

HELP IS AVAILABLE

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, help is available.

Orange County Sheriff's Department: (714) 647-7000

OC Behavioral Health Services: ochealthinfo.com/behavioral-health

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 — available 24/7

"Reaching out is a sign of strength. No one has to face a hard time alone."