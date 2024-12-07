California high school football team taunts, tries to intimidate opponent before CIF State playoff game (video)
Nothing like theater before a big high school football game, especially when a trip to the CIF State championship game is on the line.
San Diego Lincoln ran onto the field before kickoff against Newbury Park and clearly planned to try and intimidate the visiting Panthers by running over to their sideline and talking trash Friday night in the CIF State Division 1-AA SoCal regional bowl game.
The commotion nearly started a fight.
Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel is seen yelling at Lincoln players and coaches while referees try and use their bodies to keep the two teams separated.
The Spectrum broadcast team said there were three penalty flags issued to Lincoln prior to the game starting.
Newbury Park is 14-0 after winning the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship in a 31-28 win over Murrieta Valley. Lincoln is 10-2 after winning CIF San Diego Section Open Division.
The winner of Friday's game will play in the CIF State Division 1-AA final against the winner of Folsom and Pittsburg in the NorCal regional game.
