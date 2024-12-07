Newbury Park vs. San Diego Lincoln: Live score, updates from CIF regional football championships
Expect some offensive fireworks Friday night in Southern California as two of the best high school quarterbacks in the country play for a spot in the state championship.
Junior Florida State commit Brady Smigiel leads Newbury Park against senior Oregon Ducks signee Akili Smith Jr. and San Diego Lincoln on Friday, Dec. 6, in the regional football championships.
Smigiel has thrown for 3,314 yards and 46 touchdowns this season, with senior Princeton commit Shane Rosenthal being his favorite target. Smith counters with 2,039 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Follow along below for live updates from the CIF regional bowl game between Newbury Park and Lincoln, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. PT Friday, Dec. 6, at Southwestern College.
Newbury Park vs. Lincoln, Division I-AA regional bowl game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports