California high school football: Top quarterbacks in CIF North Coast Section
It was a landmark year for senior quarterbacks in the North Coast Section during the 2023 season.
Braden Young (Tamalpais), Luke Baker (San Ramon Valley), Sully Bailey (Acalanes) and Dominic Ingrassia (San Marin) combined to throw for more than 13,000 yards and 156 touchdowns, leading their teams to a combined record of 41-12.
Bailey led his team to a state championship.
All have graduated and now there is a new wave of quarterbacks to step up. Many already have.
This is a look at the top quarterbacks to watch in the CIF North Coast Section this fall, plus a few more.
1. Marley Alcantara, Pittsburg, Sr. (undecided)
In his first season after taking over for 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, Alcantara completed 194 of 298 (65 percent) for 2,675 yards and 37 touchdowns. He has a host of top weapons returning, including UCLA-bound Jadyn Hudson.
2. Brayden Turner, Monte Vista, Sr. (Fresno State)
Passed for 2,134 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior and now follows in the footsteps of another former Mustang in Jake Haener, who had great success at Fresno State before being drafted by the NFL Saints. Turner has a lot of weapons.
3. Toa Faavae, De La Salle, Sr. (Idaho)
A sub 11.0-second sprinter on the track team, Faavae may approach 2,000 rushing yards in the Spartans’ veer attack. He’s been dominant in the last two state-title games, though his team has come up short.
4. Jonathan Craft, James Logan, Sr. (Fresno State)
As first-year starter, the top track-and-field standout passed for 21 touchdowns and four rushing TDs in 2023.
5. Tristan Ti’a, Amador Valley, Sr. (undecided)
Gained eligibility late through 2023 due to transfer rule and made huge impact completing 41 of 56 (73%) and 829 yards and 13 touchdowns in three games. He also rushed for 180 yards. Has offers from Boston College, Northern Arizona, San Jose State and UNLV
6. Caedon Afsharipour, Marin Catholic, Jr. (undecided)
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound standout helped the Wildcats to a CIF State Division 3-A title by throwing for 2,054 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
7. Dylan Thomas, Las Lomas, Jr. (undecided)
The 6-1, 180-pounder was first-team All-Diablo Valley Athletic League as a sophomore when he completed 128 of 236 for 2,024 yards and 22 touchdowns.
8. Gabe Casanovas, St. Vincent de Paul, Jr. (undecided)
The 6-2, 190-pounder also led his team to a state championship, a 6-AA crown, while throwing for 2,660 yards on 176 completions in 267 attempts and 36 touchdowns. He also rushed for 831 yards and 13 more scores.
9. Markos Lagios, Piedmont, Sr. (undecided)
Led the Highlanders on a remarkable comeback season by throwing for 1,941 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing for 638 yards and 12 more scores. Piedmont improved from an 0-6 season (disbanding at midseason) in 2022 to 7-4 in 2023.
10. Rhett Thompson, San Ramon Valley, Sr. (undecided)
Threw just 23 passes in 2023, backing up All-State QB Luke Baker. At 6-6, 200 pounds, figures to be the next big-arm quarterback in a long line of SRV signal-calling standouts. “Big arm, quick release, good decision maker, great leader,” SRV coach Aaron Becker said.
More (alphabetical) to watch
- Carson Blair, Miramonte, Jr.
- Mason Harris, American Canyon, Sr.
- Danny Mercado, Casa Grande, Sr.
- Trevor Moelk, St. Patrick-St. Vincent, Sr.
- Sage Robertson, Liberty, Sr.
- James Voorhies, College Park, Sr.
- Joshua Werner, Berean Christian, Sr.