California high school football: Top running backs in CIF San Diego Section
With the start of the 2024 San Diego Section football season less than a month out, it's time to take a look at the top running backs in the section.
Hoover's Sir Autry surpassed the 2,000-yard mark on the ground as a junior and looks poised to repeat on those numbers in his final season.
Last season's Open Division championship game between Lincoln and Granite Hills featured four excellent underclassmen running backs in Aden Jackson, Donald Reed III, Max Turner and Pablo Jackson. Pablo Jackson, who came up huge throughout Granite Hills' championship season in 2023, made the move to Helix for his senior season.
1. Sir Autry, Hoover, Sr.
Autry finished his junior year with 2,502 all-purpose yards and 32 touchdowns leading to double digit scholarship offers. He's looking for his third straight season of more than 1,400 rushing yards.
2. Max Turner, Granite Hills, Sr.
Turner has rushed for just under 2,000 yards over the past two seasons. In last season's Open Division championship run, he finished with more than 1,100 yards and 19 total touchdowns.
3. Pablo Jackson, Helix, Sr.
Jackson paired with Turner at Granite Hills the past two seasons. He makes the move to Helix as a senior looking to replace the production of the graduated Kevin Allen. He's scored 27 varsity touchdowns with one season left to play.
4. Aden Jackson, Lincoln, Sr.
Jackson found the end zone 17 times as a junior, 15 coming on the ground. He finished the year with 705 rushing yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
5. Giovanni Harte, Mission Hills, Sr.
Harte rushed for 1,104 yards and had 13 touchdowns while helping the Grizzlies reach their second straight Division 1 title game.
6. Coby Herman, La Costa Canyon, Jr.
Herman finished with eight touchdowns and more than 500 yards as a sophomore. He appears poised to be one of the section's breakout performers in 2024.
7. Donald Reed III, Lincoln, Sr.
Reed had nine rushing touchdowns last season, finishing with 679 yards on 94 carries.
8. Willie Flores, Cathedral Catholic, Soph.
Flores had 856 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman at St. Augustine. He averaged five yards per carry and now heads to rival Cathedral Catholic to continue his high school career.
9. Aidan McGill, La Jolla, Sr.
McGill averaged six yards per carry during La Jolla's run to the Division 2 title game in 2023. He closed out the year with 1,044 yards and 12 total touchdowns.
10. Nico Viesca, Central, Sr.
Viesca carried Central's rushing attack as a junior, finishing with 1,102 yards and 17 touchdowns.
More (alphabetical) to watch
Leonidas Bell, El Camino, Sr.
Cody Cappelletti, Patrick Henry, Sr.
Nate Clifford, Santa Fe Christian, Sr.
Amare Gomez, Rancho Bernardo, Sr.
Luke Jorgensen, Poway, Jr.
Tabari Lane, San Marcos, Sr.
Matthew Moreno, Brawley, Sr.
La’Darrione Perkins, Chula Vista, Sr.
Ryan Remigio, Del Norte, Sr.
Zane Rottier, Mount Miguel, Jr.