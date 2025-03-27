California high school football: Wilcox announces 2025 schedule
As football programs around California to start to look ahead to spring practices, preparations for the 2025 season are well underway. And with regular season schedules starting to come out, High School On SI is here to share.
Winning a CCS Division II title last season, the Wilcox Chargers could be a team to watch in 2025 as they return a large number of players from last season's team. They've won at least 10 games in four of the last five seasons and won the CCS D2 title in 2021.
Here's their 2025 schedule.
2025 Wilcox Chargers
Aug. 29: at Valley Christian
Sept. 5: at Archbishop Mitty
Sept. 12: vs. Hollister
Sept. 19: vs. Santa Clara
Oct. 3: vs. Capuchino
Oct. 10: vs. Palo Alto
Oct. 17: vs. Los Gatos
Oct. 25: at Sacred Heart Prep
Oct. 31: vs. Menlo School
Nov. 7: at Menlo-Atherton