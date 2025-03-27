High School

California high school football: Wilcox announces 2025 schedule

One of the Central Coast Section's top public school programs take on all comers in 2025

Dylan Grausz

As football programs around California to start to look ahead to spring practices, preparations for the 2025 season are well underway. And with regular season schedules starting to come out, High School On SI is here to share.

Winning a CCS Division II title last season, the Wilcox Chargers could be a team to watch in 2025 as they return a large number of players from last season's team. They've won at least 10 games in four of the last five seasons and won the CCS D2 title in 2021.

Here's their 2025 schedule.

2025 Wilcox Chargers

Aug. 29: at Valley Christian

Sept. 5: at Archbishop Mitty

Sept. 12: vs. Hollister

Sept. 19: vs. Santa Clara

Oct. 3: vs. Capuchino

Oct. 10: vs. Palo Alto

Oct. 17: vs. Los Gatos

Oct. 25: at Sacred Heart Prep

Oct. 31: vs. Menlo School

Nov. 7: at Menlo-Atherton

Published
Dylan Grausz
DYLAN GRAUSZ

A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.

Home/California