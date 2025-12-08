California High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings – Dec. 8, 2025
Here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 8.
Note that last week's edition was the preseason rankings, so this is the first updated version of the 2025-26 season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason
1. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (4-0 – 1st last week)
Even without McKenna Woliczko back yet, Mitty got off to a dazzling start at the La Jolla Country Day Sweet 16 Tournament. The Monarchs make quick work of Lincoln (San Diego), Francis Parker, Mission Hills, and Rancho Christian to win the title.
2. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (9-0 – 2nd last week)
The Knights' start to the season couldn't have feasibly been much better. Their 9-0 record is no surprise, but the way they've utterly dismantled elite teams has been remarkable. Last week they beat No. 11 Oak Park 106-39, Moreno Valley 89-43, No. 10 Fairmont Prep 88-41, and No. 12 JSerra 86-58 to win the Troy Warrior Way Hoops Classic.
3. ETIWANDA (5-0 – 3rd)
After a bye week, the Eagles resume action on Saturday against Nevada powerhouse Democracy Prep (Agassi Campus).
4. MATER DEI (6-0 – 6th)
In its only game of the week, Mater Dei defeated West (Torrance) 62-47.
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0 – 5th)
Centennial won't be in action until the transfer sit-out period ends on Dec. 26.
6. SIERRA CANYON (5-1 – 3rd)
It's been an encouraging start for the Trailblazers relative to the absence of Jerzy Robinson, who has been out with an ankle injury for most or all of the fall. Even without one of high school basketball's biggest stars, Sierra Canyon has beaten SIerra Pacific 73-30, Fairmont Prep 71-50 and 61-43, San Clemente 78-39, and Sage Hill 75-59. But with Robinson's timetable to return not publicly locked in, the team's stock falls for now thanks to a 67-63 upset at the hands of rejuvenated Trinity League powerhouse JSerra. If Robinson remains out for an extended period of time, Sierra Canyon will of course have to fall for any losses it incurs.
7. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (4-0 – 10th)
Four games, four big wins. The Rams are off to a tremendous start with four players averaging double figures after they beat Clovis 56-49, Buchanan (Clovis) 75-45, San Ramon Valley 55-50, and Lodi 101-27.
8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (4-1 – 7th)
The Wolves' narrow loss to St. Mary's probably speaks far more to what St. Mary's can do when healthy than the Wolves not being the team they're expected to be. They bounced back to steamroll Alameda 84-40, and this week brings some opportunities for key wins with Clovis, Dublin, and Bishop O'Dowd on the slate.
9. CLOVIS WEST (9-0 – 8th)
While the Golden Eagles technically dropped a spot, their stock has only gone in the right direction through their unbeaten nine-game start. They handily beat Bishop O'Dowd and Oak Ridge, but their three biggest wins have all come against out-of-state powerhouses: North Crowley (TX), Millennium (AZ), and Winter Haven (FL). North Crowley played them down to a 61-60 finish, but all Clovis West's other wins have come by at least 17 points.
10. FAIRMONT PREP (3-3 – 9th)
With two of its losses coming against Sierra Canyon and the other being at the hands of Ontario Christian, a .500 record isn't concerning for the Huskies, who have beaten Marlborough, Moreno Valley, and Oak Park by double digits.
11. OAK PARK (7-3 – 12th)
Despite incurring a three-game losing streak, which has since been snapped, Oak Park has remained as good as advertised. The losses came by double digits to Mater Dei, Ontario Christian, and Fairmont Prep, and the Eagles bounced back to beat Moreno Valley and Sage Hill.
12. JSERRA (8-2 – Bubble)
Just 10 games into the tenure of head coach Rachael Ziemann, JSerra has announced itself as an Open Division candidate. The Lions rolled past San Clemente, upset Sage Hill, and then took down a Sierra Canyon team that had still been playing elite basketball without 5-star senior Jerzy Robinson to make the finals at the Troy Warrior Way Hoops Classic before falling in lopsided fashion to top-ranked Ontario Christian. If not for a prior loss to Villa Park, they'd be ranked fifth.
13. SAGE HILL (5-4 – 11th)
After a great first week, 2025-26 hasn't brought the electrifying start that the Lightning were hoping for, but their losses have all come against worthy competition. Last week at the Troy Warrior Way Hoops Classic they started with an upset loss to a JSerra team that went on to upset Sierra Canyon. Then they handled San Clemente 74-55, fell 75-59 to Sierra Canyon, and lost 59-56 to Oak Park.
14. CARONDELET (8-1 – 13th)
After its loss to Sage Hill, Sage Hill dropped four out of five, which wasn't what Carondelet needed. But the Cougars have still gotten it done against all other challengers, including Redondo Union, Mira Costa, and Harvard-Westlake.
15. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (5-1 – 18th)
Rancho Christian started off by beating four strong out-of-state teams and then routing La Jolla Country Day 72-49 before falling 76-46 to statewide No. 1 Archbishop Mitty. That loss, of course, won't hurt the team's stock much if at all.
16. CARUTHERS (3-1 – Bubble)
The players come and go throughout the years, but the wins never stop pouring in for Central Section stalwart Caruthers. The Blue Raiders played San Ramon Valley to a 10-point finish and took down Florida heavyweight Winter Haven right after Winter Haven beat Clovis by 15 points.
17. CLOVIS (4-2 – 14th)
The Cougars already have double-digit wins over Sierra Pacific, Archbishop Riordan, Oak Ridge, and Bishop O'Dowd, and they also nearly beat St. Mary's (Stockton). Why the slight drop? They lost by 15 points to Florida powerhouse Winter Haven right after Winter Haven lost to Caruthers by two points and before Winter Haven lost to Clovis West by 19.
18. LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY (6-1 – Bubble)
Speaking of teams known for reloading quickly, LJCD is once again the top-ranked San Diego Section team after beating reigning champion Mission Hills 76-69. The Torreys also have a 15-point win against Brentwood, and their only loss was at the hands of Rancho Christian.
19. MISSION HILLS (2-2 – 15th)
The Grizzlies haven't gotten off to an ideal start, but a seven-point loss to La Jolla Country Day on LJCD's floor is far from the end of the world. And while they only put up 34 points in a loss to No. 1 Archbishop Mitty, they managed to hold Mitty to 56.
20. FRANCIS PARKER (4-3 – 17th)
It's been a nondescript start so far for the Lancers as they've mostly played out-of-state competition. Two of their losses were against recent Nevada champions Centennial and Bishop Gorman, and the other was to top-ranked Archbishop Mitty by a reasonable score of 66-48. Francis Parker beat the stuffing out of Cathedral Catholic, Hamilton (AZ), and Carlsbad, and most recently handled a solid Idaho team, Middleton, by a score of 67-56.
21. PRIORY (3-1 – Bubble)
After a strong offseason, Priory unsurprisingly started with a bang, taking down Windward, Canyon Country, and Moreno Valley with an Oak Park loss sandwiched in between.
22. WINDWARD (2-2 – 16th)
The Wildcats are currently without not only Amel Cook but also junior G Angelina Habis, who is committed to Princeton. Habis will be back on Dec. 26 after the sit-out period, however, which will provide an enormous boost to a team that already played Priory and Oak Park tough without her.
23. VENTURA (5-1 – 19th)
The Cougars played two games last week and they turned both into to their best wins of the sesaon so far. Ventura blew out highly-touted Orcutt Academy 79-42 before outdueling Brentwood 67-62.
24. REDONDO UNION (5-2 – Unranked)
After losing by just two possessions to Etiwanda and Carondelet, Redondo bounced back last week to make it look easy against tough competition in Valencia (Valencia) and La Cañada. The Sea Hawks beat them by the scores of 63-49 and 70-33, respectively.
25. VILLA PARK (7-1 – Bubble)
Very interesting week for Villa Park's stock. The Spartans made quick work of Long Beach Poly, Portola (Irvine), and Orange Lutheran before getting upset 51-48 by Santa Margarita. Why the jump? JSerra, which they beat the previous week, took down Sierra Canyon (sans Jerzy Robinson) and Sage Hill. With its stock tied to JSerra, injury-affected Sierra Canyon, and Santa Margarita for the near future, Villa Park will be subject to fluctuations in the rankings for a while.
ON THE BUBBLE:
Buchanan (Clovis), Valencia (Valencia), Saint Joseph (Lakewood), Archbishop Riordan, St. Ignatius, Pinewood, Piedmont, Saint Francis (Mountain View), Bishop O'Dowd, Oakland Tech, Moreno Valley, Brentwood