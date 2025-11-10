California high school QB scores 10 touchdowns in playoff game victory
Standout performances happen every weekend in high school football. A running back that runs for 300 yards, a quarterback that throws six or seven touchdowns, or maybe defensive player has two interceptions for touchdowns.
How about 10 touchdowns in one game? Let alone, a playoff game.
Junior Koa Regalado, the quarterback from Colton High in Southern California, etched himself into the California prep football record books with a game video game-like performance in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs Friday night.
Regalado tallied 393 yards and nine touchdowns on 21 of 28 passing while adding 69 rushing yards and another touchdown on six rushing attempts. He scored every touchdown for the Yellowjackets, which beat Ganesha in Division 11 playoffs 73-53.
Colton will play at Bellflower in the quarterfinals Friday.
Regalado totaled 462 all-purpose yards and completed passes to five different receivers. All five of Jonathan Quiroz' catches (for 168 yards) resulted in touchdowns. Three of Kalvin Leon's four catches (for 134 yards) were for touchdowns.
CALIFORNIA RECORD BOOKS
According to CalHi Sports, the official record keeper of California high school sports, Regalado's nine touchdown throws is an Inland Empire record. It marks third all-time in California history. The current record of 13 TD passes in a game is the top mark. There second-best mark is 10.
Inglewood's Justyn Martin threw 13 in the controversial 106-0 game against Morningside in 2021. David Koral of Palisades Charter threw 10 in a 69-44 win over Malibu in 1999.
There are 10 other quarterbacks in California history to throw nine touchdowns in a game.
REGALADO'S RECRUITMENT
Regalado isn't just a QB dialing it up in a low division or smaller program. He's a 3-star rated QB on with offers to Hawaii and Marshall.
He averages 260 yards per game with a 71% completion rating. He's thrown 41 touchdowns in 11 games, including Friday night's record-breaking performance. He'll march into the second-round of the playoffs within arms reach of the 3,000-yard mark passing. He's up to 2,866 on 230 passing attempts (164 completions).
He leads the team in rushing, too, with 601 yards and six touchdowns.
