CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: California's top girls basketball player picks South Carolina
Welcome to the 'CIF Southern Section Basketball Wrap-Up'.
Every Monday, High School on SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal will recap the CIF Southern Section's best basketball performances, notable headlines and scores - and of course - an updated boys basketball Top 25 rankings.
This week's wrap-up covers the previous week of basketball, a look at the top freshmen in Southern California, and what December tournaments are worth keeping an eye on.
JERZY HEADED TO SOUTH CAROLINA
Jerzy Robinson is one of the most decorated girls basketball players in America. She's been winning since she was a freshman in high school, and Tuesday she committed to a college where she plans to continue those winning ways.
On Tuesday afternoon, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class announced live on ESPN2's NBA Today she's committing to South Carolina. The picked the Gamecocks over LSU.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
- BOYS TOP 25 RANKINGS (Dec. 22)
- GIRLS TOP 25 RANKINGS (Dec. 22)
The week before Christmas doesn't bring too many big-time local matchups, but around the holidays programs tend to travel. St. John Bosco was in Florida. Harvard-Westlake was in Hawaii. Notre Dame and a bevy of others are in Las Vegas for the Tarkanian Classic.
After Christmas, the Classic at Damien here in Southern California starts December 26. The Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon will also begin the same day.
Sierra Canyon thumped Crean Lutheran thanks to sophomore Jordan Mize inspired performance. Corona Centennial and San Gabriel Valley rise while Thousand Oaks, Brentwood, Mira Costa and St. Francis join the fold.
CLASSIC AT DAMIEN
The Classic at Damien is here. Known to many as the best high school basketball event on the West Coast, the four-day tournament boasts 144 teams for nine divisions highlighted by the Platinum Division (top bracket).
The event also includes teams from Northern California, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington. The event runs from Dec. 26-30 (with a day off on Sunday, Dec. 28).
Top teams like Redondo Union, St. John Bosco, La Mirada, Crean Lutheran, and Corona Centennial will help to make up the Platinum Division. The aforementioned teams are eyeing CIF Southern Section Open Division playoff berths this postseason.
NOT BASKETBALL, BUT WORTH NOTING
Another former NFL player is a coach in the Trinity League. It seems as if Carson Palmer, who just led Santa Margarita to a CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open Division title, is making other programs think about bringing in an ex-NFL player in hopes to duplicate even half of the success the Eagles had in 2025.
JSerra seems to think so.
The Lions hired former NFL linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who just led Bishop O'Dowd of Oakland to a CIF State championship earlier this month.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: