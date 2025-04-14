California high school softball Pitcher of the Year 2025 watchlist: Vote for the best
With roughly a month left in the high school softball season, California's top programs and players have emerged. The same programs are eyeing league titles, those same players are anchoring their respective teams to a top-notch postseason seeding.
In Southern California, powerhouses Norco and Orange Lutheran are ranked among the top five in the latest playoff computer rankings, which will eventually determine the playoff divisions and seedings. Other teams from San Diego all the way up to Northern California, like Cathedral Catholic, Fresno Central, Del Oro and others impact players in the pitching circle.
The following names make up a 2025 California Pitcher of the Year watchlist that considers stats, impact to their team's success and level of competition. Vote for who you think should be the Pitcher of the Year (at the bottom of the page).
NOTE: A player NOT listed can win High School On SI's California Pitcher of the Year.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR WATCHLIST
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 15, 2025)
1. Payton May, Norco, Jr.
The Oklahoma State commit is one of the fiercest pitchers in California. She's 8-1 this spring with 88 strikeouts in 55 2/3 inning with an ERA of 1.38. Her talents have helped Norco to a 19-2 record this season. May recently
2. Mia Valbuena, Marina, Jr.
Valbuena has tallied 174 strikeouts in 104 innings with a 2.22 ERA. The standout junior has notched 10 wins with five shutouts to help Marina sit among the top shelf of the Marina League.
3. Coral Williams, Norco, So.
Williams threw a perfect game and tallied 18 strikeouts when the Cougars recently defeated Corona in league play, 11-0. Norco is so dominant; it has two pitchers worthy of Pitcher of the Year candidacy. Through March, Williams was 7-0 with an ERA of 0.90 and 67 strikeouts in 39 innings.
4. Ayla Tuua, Destiny Christian Academy, Jr.
Tuua has impressed this season with a 0.22 ERA and 5-0 record from the circle. She's struck out 75 batters in 32 innings for DCA, which is 9-1 this season and 6-0 in league play.
5. Arri Romero, Mater Dei Catholic (SD), So.
Romero is one of the best pitchers in San Diego, with an 11-2 record in 16 appearances and an ERA of 1.73. The standout sophomore has fanned 59b batters in 64 2/3 innings of work.
6. Katelynn Matthews, Fullerton, So.
Matthews is 9-1 in 15 appearances with a 1.48 ERA. She's tallied 88 strikeouts in 66.1 innings.
7. Lily Escobar, JSerra, Jr.
Escobar has posted an impressive 0.81 ERA in 16 appearances while fanning 153 batters in 86 innings. Escobar has only allowed 10 earned runs.
8. Lilly Hauser, Murrieta Mesa, Jr.
Hauser has a 0.91 ERA in 10 appearances with 72 strikeouts in 46 innings. Murrieta Mesa is 6-1 in the Southwestern League.
9. Alison Ortega, La Mirada, So.
Ortega has been foundational in the Matadores' 16-3 season while posting an 8-0 record at home. La Mirada has outscored opponents 148-67.
10. Rylee Silva, Orange Lutheran, Fr.
Silva has posted a 1.42 ERA with 109 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. Orange Lutheran competes among the best programs in the country and she's 10-2 from the circle.
11. Mimi Botticelli, Cathedral Catholic (SD), Jr.
Botticelli has struck out 69 batters in 61.1 innings. In 16 appearances, the junior standout in San Diego has a 3.20 ERA. The Dons are ranked among the best programs in SD.
12. Kaia Galaviz, Fresno Central, Sr.
Galaviz is 11-1 in 12 starts with five shutouts and one no-hitter. The standout senior has tallied 161 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings. Fresno Central is 13-1-1 and ranked the top team in the Central Section.
13. Mikayla Finn, Del Oro, So.
Finn is 11-1 with 131 strikeouts and a 1.01 ERA in 83 1/3 innings this spring. Finn is a big part of Del Oro's 19-1 record, which has the program the No. 1 team in the Sac-Joaquin Section and No. 1 team in the Sacramento area.
14. Addison Moorman, Granada Hills Charter, Sr.
Moorman might be the most dominant pitcher in the LA City Section. She holds a 1.92 ERA in 15 appearances with a 9-1 record. Moorman has tallied 92 strikeouts in 73 innings.
15. Sara Pinedo, El Modena, Sr.
El Modena is ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section thanks to the help of Pinedo, whose ERA sits at 1.28 in 16 appearances and is 12-2 this spring from the circle. The standout senior has 118 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings.
