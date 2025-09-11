California High School Under Fire for Hazing Incident
According to a report by The Sacramento Bee, a California high school football program is under fire for assault by three varsity players for their involvement in a hazing incident.
In a video sent anonymously to the newspaper, three Elk Grove High School football players are shown perpetrating acts on a freshman. The clip was originally posted to social media, with a student in a corner of the locker room and the others performing the acts.
All the varsity players involved were suspended from the team for violations of the school’s code of conduct handbook. They did not compete in the most recent game for the Thundering Herd.
Elk Grove School District Releases Statement on Incident
In a statement released by the Elk Grove Unified School District and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, they stated, “There is no information, evidence or allegations indicating any type of sexual assault/sex crime. Deputies will continue to investigate the matter to determine if any other criminal charges are appropriate.”
Rudy Ortega, principal at Elk Grove, sent a letter to parents of the players where he indicated that “it has come to our attention that a group of student-athletes have engaged in behaviors that do not align with the standards of conduct and character we uphold at Elk Grove High School.”
The California Interscholastic Federation does not issue suspensions for players or sanctions for teams in regards to hazing. Instead, they leave it up to the schools and districts.
Elk Grove lost its first two games of the season to Manteca and Downey before besting Golden Valley, 55-19, last Friday night. They are scheduled to hea to Franklin on Friday, September 19.