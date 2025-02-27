California jewel: CIF State Wrestling Championship preview — 8 boys, 6 girls hope to repeat as state champion
What is California Interscholastic Federation’s biggest championship single-day event?
Football? Not a chance. With six teams playing three games around the Christmas season, the turnout at Mission Viejo’s Saddleback College might draw 10,000 people total.
Basketball? Over the course of a 10-day, 340-team plus, two-gender tournament, this surely brings in the most revenue.
Track and Field? Indeed Buchanan High School’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium probably averages better than 8,000 fans for a finals event.
All fall short to what CIF Director Ron Nocetti believes is the organization’s biggest single championship event, which is the California State Championship Wresting tournament which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Mechanic’s Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
The three-day event — the 52nd boys tournament combined with the 14th girls tournament — figures to fill to its near 9,000 capacity all three days.
With close to 1,000 competitors qualified from the entire 760-mile length of the Golden State, the enormity of the event is unparalleled. But that’s not what makes it great, according to Nocetti. Two things come quickly to mind he said.
“First, the community support around the entire city of Bakersfield makes this such a special event,” he said. “The staying power of this community and its dedication is really remarkable.
“The second part that makes it so special is we crown just one champion per weight class. When they hold up that wrestler’s arm at the end they are truly a state champion.”
With that and help from John Tawa, who produces a weekly notebook for the CIF, along with SBLive’s own Billy Buckheit and his national rankings, here is preview of the weekend’s vast event.
Previous state champions
BOYS
113 — Henry Aslikyan, Birmingham: Won 106 last season
120 — Rocklin Zinkin, Buchanan: Won 113 in 2024
126 — Isaiah Cortez, Gilroy: Won 120 in 2023
126 — Ronnie Ramirez, Walnut: Won 113 in 2023, 120 in 2024
138 — Elijah Cortez, Gilroy: Won 126 in 2023
144 — Nikade Zinkin, Clovis: Won 126 in 2024
150 — Daniel Zepeda, Gilroy: Won 132 in 2023 and 138 in 2024
215 — Angelo Posada, Poway: Won 175 in 2024
GIRLS
100 — Jillian Wells, Lakeside: Won 100 in 2024 for Central Catholic
120 — Isabella Marie Gonzales, Clovis East: Won 115 in 2023
140 — Baya Austin, Pitman: Won 130 in 2024
145 — Delarie Juarez, Northview: Won 145 in 2024 for Brawley
170 — Leilani Lemus, Clovis: Won 160 in 2023 and 170 in 2024
190 — Juliana Marquez, Gabrielino: Won 190 in 2024
Boys state championship
It appears to be a four-team race, according to Tawa, between Buchanan (Central Section), Gilroy (Central Coast), Poway (San Diego) and St. John Bosco (Southern Section).
Poway is the defending champion and won 12 of 14 weight divisions at sections. They are primed to repeat. Buchanan won the previous seven state titles and appear primed to take back the title after qualifying 14 for the state, including nine at CS who took either first or second. Gilroy is coming off its 22nd straight section crown, a truly remarkable feat. They also qualified 14 including three previous state champions. St. John Bosco also qualified all 14 spots and had 12 Southern Section finalists.
Girls state championship
Tawa believes defending champion Walnut very likely won’t repeat but instead watch out for Poway, Gilroy, Clovis East and Pitman. Southern Section powers Corona and Northview also should pose a threat.
Nationally ranked
Here are California male wrestlers ranked among the top 30 nationally in each weight class (number is national rank) as selected by Billy Buckheit
BOYS
106 LBS
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
11-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
12-Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR
13-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
113 LBS
3-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
120 LBS
7-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
28-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
126 LBS
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
5-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
8-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
9-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
13-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
28-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
29-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
132 LBS
6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
7-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
18-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
138 LBS
10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
15-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
16-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
19-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA)
144 LBS
3-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
27-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
29-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
30-Braden Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
150 LBS
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
15-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
157 LBS
8-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
16-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
17-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
165 LBS
12-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
13-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
14-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
19-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
175 LBS
5-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
10-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
18-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
27-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
29-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
190 LBS
13-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
15-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
19-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
215 LBS
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
12-Kayden Kartee (Mayfair, CA)