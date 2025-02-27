High School

California jewel: CIF State Wrestling Championship preview — 8 boys, 6 girls hope to repeat as state champion

Boys team title should be heated four-team race; A new girls team champion will likely be crowned in Bakersfield

CIF State Wrestling championship action from 2024 at Mechanics's Bank Arena in Bakersfield
CIF State Wrestling championship action from 2024 at Mechanics's Bank Arena in Bakersfield / File photo: Joe Bergman

What is California Interscholastic Federation’s biggest championship single-day event? 

Football? Not a chance. With six teams playing three games around the Christmas season, the turnout at Mission Viejo’s Saddleback College might draw 10,000 people total. 

Basketball? Over the course of a 10-day, 340-team plus, two-gender tournament, this surely brings in the most revenue. 

Track and Field? Indeed Buchanan High School’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium probably averages better than 8,000 fans for a finals event. 

All fall short to what CIF Director Ron Nocetti believes is the organization’s biggest single championship event, which is the California State Championship Wresting tournament which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Mechanic’s Bank Arena in Bakersfield. 

High school wrestling California
All 14 boys champions from the 2024 CIF California State Wrestling Championships crowned at Mechanic's Bank Arena in Bakersfield / File photo: Joe Bergman

The three-day event — the 52nd boys tournament combined with the 14th girls tournament — figures to fill to its near 9,000 capacity all three days. 

With close to 1,000 competitors qualified from the entire 760-mile length of the Golden State, the enormity of the event is unparalleled. But that’s not what makes it great, according to Nocetti. Two things come quickly to mind he said. 

“First, the community support around the entire city of Bakersfield makes this such a special event,” he said. “The staying power of this community and its dedication is really remarkable. 

“The second part that makes it so special is we crown just one champion per weight class. When they hold up that wrestler’s arm at the end they are truly a state champion.” 

With that and help from John Tawa, who produces a weekly notebook for the CIF, along with SBLive’s own Billy Buckheit and his national rankings, here is preview of the weekend’s vast event. 

Previous state champions 

BOYS

113 — Henry Aslikyan, Birmingham: Won 106 last season

120 — Rocklin Zinkin, Buchanan: Won 113 in 2024

126 — Isaiah Cortez, Gilroy: Won 120 in 2023

126 — Ronnie Ramirez, Walnut: Won 113 in 2023, 120 in 2024 

138 — Elijah Cortez, Gilroy: Won 126 in 2023

144 — Nikade Zinkin, Clovis: Won 126 in 2024

150 — Daniel Zepeda, Gilroy: Won 132 in 2023 and 138 in 2024

215 — Angelo Posada, Poway: Won 175 in 2024

GIRLS

high school girls wrestling in Bakersfield
Twelve of the 14 girls champions crowned in the CIF 2024 California Championships in Bakersfield / File photo: Joe Bergman

100 — Jillian Wells, Lakeside: Won 100 in 2024 for Central Catholic

120 — Isabella Marie Gonzales, Clovis East: Won 115 in 2023

140 — Baya Austin, Pitman: Won 130 in 2024

145 — Delarie Juarez, Northview: Won 145 in 2024 for Brawley

170 — Leilani Lemus, Clovis: Won 160 in 2023 and 170 in 2024

190 — Juliana Marquez, Gabrielino: Won 190 in 2024 

Boys state championship

It appears to be a four-team race, according to Tawa, between Buchanan (Central Section), Gilroy (Central Coast), Poway (San Diego) and St. John Bosco (Southern Section). 

Poway is the defending champion and won 12 of 14 weight divisions at sections. They are primed to repeat. Buchanan won the previous seven state titles and appear primed to take back the title after qualifying 14 for the state, including nine at CS who took either first or second. Gilroy is coming off its 22nd straight section crown, a truly remarkable feat. They also qualified 14 including three previous state champions. St. John Bosco also qualified all 14 spots and had 12 Southern Section finalists. 

high school california wrestling
Poway's team poses following its 2024 CIF Championship at Mechanic's Bank Arena in Bakersfield / File photo; Joe Bergman

Girls state championship

Tawa believes defending champion Walnut very likely won’t repeat but instead watch out for Poway, Gilroy, Clovis East and Pitman. Southern Section powers Corona and Northview also should pose a threat. 

High school girls wrestling
Walnut High School's girls team took the team championships in 2024. Who will do so in 2025? / File photo: Joe Bergman

Nationally ranked

Here are California male wrestlers ranked among the top 30 nationally in each weight class (number is national rank) as selected by Billy Buckheit

BOYS

106 LBS

1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR

11-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO

12-Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR

13-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

113 LBS

3-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR

4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR

120 LBS

7-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR

8-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR

28-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

126 LBS

2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR

5-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR

8-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

9-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

13-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR

28-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO

29-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR

132 LBS

6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

7-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR

18-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR

138 LBS

10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

15-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR

16-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR

19-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA)

144 LBS

3-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR

4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR

27-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

29-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO

30-Braden Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR

150 LBS

1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR

15-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR

157 LBS

8-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR

16-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR

17-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) 

165 LBS

12-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO

13-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR 

14-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

19-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR

175 LBS

5-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR

10-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR

18-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR

27-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

29-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR

190 LBS

13-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR

15-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR

19-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR

215 LBS

3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR

10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

12-Kayden Kartee (Mayfair, CA)

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

