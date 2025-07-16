California’s Ron Nocetti Named NFHS President for 2025-26
Ron Nocetti, executive director of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), has been named the 66th president of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for the 2025-26 term.
Nocetti officially began his one-year term on July 2, following the NFHS Summer Meeting held in Chicago, Illinois. A respected leader in California high school sports, Nocetti now steps into a national role at a pivotal time for education-based athletics.
Nocetti Brings Decades of Experience to National Role
Since 2019, Nocetti has led the CIF, overseeing 10 sections and over 1,600 schools in the largest high school sports organization in the country. His career in education spans back to 1991, with roles as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and administrator.
“Ron Nocetti is a seasoned and visionary leader,” said NFHS officials. “He brings extensive governance, compliance, and athlete-centered experience to this role.”
A three-time graduate of the University of San Francisco, Nocetti holds degrees in economics, sport management, and educational leadership. He previously served as CIF’s associate executive director and director of championship events.
Lance Taylor Named NFHS President-Elect
Joining Nocetti on the executive track is Lance Taylor, executive director of the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA), who was named president-elect for 2025-26. Taylor is currently the second-longest serving state director in the country and brings 19 years of experience with the AAA.
A former teacher, coach, and principal, Taylor has served on numerous NFHS committees, including the Football and Soccer Rules Committees, the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, and Strategic Planning teams.
Three New Members Join NFHS Board of Directors
The NFHS also announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors, each appointed to four-year terms:
Doug Ute (Section 2) – Executive Director, Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA)
Erich Martens (Section 5) – Executive Director, Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL)
Misty Wharton (At-Large, Sections 5 and 8) – Superintendent, Nestucca Valley School District, Oregon
Each brings a unique blend of experience in teaching, coaching, school administration, and state-level governance.
Board Member Profiles
Doug Ute – Ohio
Ute has served as executive director of OHSAA since 2020, helping the organization navigate the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic. He oversees tournament administration for boys and girls basketball, and previously served as a coach, athletic administrator, and school superintendent in Ohio.
A former Ashland University standout, Ute ranks second all-time in career assists at the school.
Erich Martens – Minnesota
A former principal and math teacher, Martens has led the MSHSL since 2017. Under his leadership, Minnesota has remained a model for education-based athletics and student opportunity.
Martens previously served on the MSHSL Board of Directors and was active in the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.
Misty Wharton – Oregon
Wharton, an alumna of Nestucca High School and former college golfer at Portland State, has served as superintendent of the Nestucca Valley School District since 2017. She has also chaired multiple OSAA committees, including Classification and Districting, and is active in equity and budget governance within Oregon schools.