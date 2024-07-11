California's Top 50 high school quarterbacks to watch in 2024 football season
California is known for its beaches, mountains, movie stars and around high school football circles, its quarterbacks.
Modern day slingers Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Jared Goff join historical legends such as Tom Brady, John Elway and Carson Palmer as famous signal-callers who prepped in The Golden State.
The 2024 season will be no exception. In fact, it’s an exceptional lot, starting with the No. 1 college prospect from California’s Class of 2025 — Husan Longstreet, a 5-star standout at Corona Centennial who has already committed to Texas A&M.
The season is roughly six weeks away — most California teams open the week of Aug. 22-24, though there are a scattering of games the week before — but to get a quick preview of the top players at the prime position, check below.
Here are the top 50 quarterbacks to watch in 2024, grading out in order based on previous productivity, program interest/ranking and being recruitable at the next level.
CALIFORNIA TOP 50 QBS TO WATCH
1. Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, Sr., 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Texas A&M commit
California 2025 recruiting rank (according to 247Sports): 1
- In his first season for the Huskies after two seasons at Inglewood, threw for 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns and rushed for 645 rushing yards and seven more scores. Centennial should be a Top 25 nationally-ranked team
2. Madden Iamaleava, Warren, Sr., 6-3, 185, UCLA
California 2025 recruiting rank: 23
- In his first year as starter after sitting behind his brother Nico Iamaleava, a 4-star recruit now at Tennessee, Madden threw for 3,626 yards and 43 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Warren went 11-3.
3. Ryder Lyons, Folsom, Jr., 6-3, 215, Undecided
California 2026 recruiting rank: 2
- Dynamic, dual-threat passer threw for 3,578 yards and 38 touchdowns, and rushed for 929 yards and 23 more scores for the state Division 1-A champions. Already has 31 college offers.
4. Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Jr., 6-5, 210, Florida State
California 2026 recruiting rank: 10
- Big arm, big numbers, big game. In two seasons has already amassed 7,701 passing yards and 98 touchdowns. He may break all the state passing records.
5. Akili Smith, Lincoln-San Diego, Sr., 6-5, 200, Oregon
California 2025 recruiting rank: 25
- In his first season at Lincoln (11-1) after transferring from Vista Murrieta, passed for 2,431 yards and 25 TDs.
6. Dash Beierly, Mater Dei, Sr., 6-1, 215, Washington
California 2025 recruiting rank: 33
- Many more eyes will be on Beierly after transferring from Chaparral to the national power Monarchs, who previously boasted quarterbacks Bryce Young (two) and Elijah Brown (four). In three seasons at Chaparral, Beierly combined 361 of 584 passes for 4.782 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Last season he showed off his running shows, dashing for 554 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
7. Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley, Sr., 6-2, 225, Stanford
California 2025 recruiting rank: 27
- A model of consistency, the big, mobile and athletic signal caller has put up very similar numbers the last two seasons, completing 198 of 273 (73%) for 2,853 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore and 203-310-2,613-21 last season. He’s also rushed for 644 and 631 yards (1,275 total yards) along with 25 total touchdowns in those two seasons. What possibly could he do for an encore?
8. Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, 6-4, 225, Sr., Minnesota
California 2025 recruiting rank: 35
- Has been highly productive for the Breakers with 5,376 passing yards and 73 touchdowns in just two seasons. He’s also rushed for 418 yards and 13 TDs in that span.
9. Jaden O’Neal, Narbonne, Jr., 6-3, 200, Oklahoma
California 2026 recruiting rank: 14
- He’s had previous stints at Los Alamitos and Newport Harbor, the latter where he threw for 2,475 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.
10. TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran, Sr., 6-2, 185, Nebraska
California 2025 recruiting rank: 31
- Thrown for 31 touchdowns and rushed for eight more during his two previous seasons at Orange Lutheran. He plays in probably the toughest league in the country.
11. Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon, 6-2, 180, Sr., Utah
California 2025 recruiting rank: 53
- In his second season at Sierra Canyon, Becker should be even more comfortable than in 2023 when he threw for 2,660 yards and 30 touchdowns. Look for those numbers to grow considerably.
12. Troy Huhn, Mission Hills, Jr., 6-4, 205, Penn State
California 2026 recruiting rank: 18
- Many new eyes will be on San Diego Section top 2026 quarterback recruit after he threw for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games last season. He led the Grizzlies to the SDS D1 title game.
13. Robert McDaniel, Hughson, 6-1, 195, Sr., Arizona
California 2025 recruiting rank: 44
- A steady progression as he’s shown as a three-year starter, look for McDaniel to smash his numbers as a junior: 181 of 304, 2,839 yards, 33 touchdowns. He’s thrown for 62 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards in his career.
14. Leo Hannan, Servite, Sr., 6-4, 210, Michigan State
California 2025 recruiting rank: 37
- Joining Beierly and Lateef in the rugged Trinity League, Hannan passed for 2,429 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
15. Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, Jr., 6-0, 185, undecided
California 2026 recruiting rank: 41
- The three-sport standout completed 163 of 260 passes last season (63%) for 2,184 yards and 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions, while leading the Diablos to a state D1-AA title. He already has 11 college offers, including Auburn and Florida State.
16. Deagan Rose, Clovis, Jr., 6-2, 205, Oregon State
California 2026 recruiting rank: 45
- A two-year starter, Rose upped his numbers considerably as a sophomore to nearly 2,900 passing yards and 38 touchdowns between passing and rushing. Could break plenty of Central Section records before his career is done.
17. Steele Pizzella, Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks, Sr., 6-0, 175, Washington State
California 2025 recruiting rank: 113
- A change of scenery — he transferred from Simi Valley — seemed to work out as Pizzella threw for 2,187 yards and 22 touchdowns in 10 games plus rushed for 446 yards and another five scores.
18. JP Mialovski, Millikan, Sr., 6-2, 200, San Diego State
California 2025 recruiting rank: 137
- Should be able to improve on his impressive numbers as a junior: 2,764 passing yards, 30 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions.
19. Axel Eason, Oaks Christian, Sr., 6-4, 212, Davis
California 2025 recruiting rank: 176
- It should be an exciting senior season for Eason, who has backed up current Baylor QB Nate Bennett the last two seasons. He’s following in the footsteps of his father Bo, a safety who made it to the NFL along with his brother Tony, who played quarterback in the NFL.
20. Oscar Rios, Downey, Jr., 6-3, 175, Purdue
California 2026 recruiting rank: 43
- Great size, great feet, big arm, Rios amassed more than 3,400 total yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore. Since then, the college recruiters can’t keep calling.
21. Alonzo Esparza, Los Alamitos, Sr., 6-0, 190, Cal
California 2025 recruiting rank: 188
- With scholarship secured, there’s no reason to think that Esparza won’t improve his junior numbers which were impressive: 2,605 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight additional rushing TDs.
22. Michael Tollefson, Tustin, Sr., 6-1, 200, Arizona State
California 2025 recruiting rank: 80
- This will be Tollefson’s third school in four years after stints at JSerra Catholic and San Juan Hills. In 16 varsity games, he’s thrown for 2,119 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’ll likely be airing it out considerably more for the Tillers.
23. John Gazzaninga, Santa Margarita, Sr., 6-7, 230, undecided
California 2025 recruiting rank: 110
- One of the more intriguing players to watch, Gazzaniga threw for 1,769 yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games last season. He also rushed for three scores. He’s got offers from Arizona, Akron and UMass Amherst.
24. Kingston Tisdell, Inglewood, Sr., 6-0, 180, Weber State
California 2025 recruiting rank: 200
- He passed for nearly 5,000 yards and 55 touchdowns at Birmingham the last three years and now should put up some gaudy numbers his senior year for the Sentinels.
25. Michael Mitchell, Riordan, Jr., 5-11, 180, undecided
California 2026 recruiting rank: 52
- A two-year starter already, Mitchell has a big arm and big weapons to throw to, including Washington-bound Chris Lawson. He also has perhaps Northern California’s biggest and top lines protecting him. In two seasons, he’s thrown for 4,021 yards and 42 TDs. He has 11 college offers including Cal, Arizona State and Arkansas.
26. Brayden Turner, Monte Vista, Sr., 6-3, 205, Fresno State
California 2025 recruiting rank: 140
- Passed for 2,134 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior and now follows in the footsteps of another former Mustang in Jake Haener, who had great success at Fresno State before being drafted by the NFL Saints. Turner has a lot of weapons.
27. Corin Berry, Charter Oak, Jr., 6-3, 185, Boston College
California 2026 recruiting rank: 125
- In first year as a starter, Berry threw for 2,037 yards and 17 touchdowns. The numbers plus his frame, athleticism and play attracted offers from Boston College and Arkansas.
28. Tyus Miller, Clovis East, Sr., 5-11, 180, Davis
California 2025 recruiting rank: NR
- 3,503 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 612 rushing yards and five more TDs in 2023.
29. Toa Faavae, De La Salle, Sr., 6-1, 185, Idaho
California 2025 recruiting rank: 226
- A sub 11.0-second sprinter on the track team, Faavae may approach 2,000 rushing yards in the Spartans’ veer attack. He’s been dominant in the last two state-title games, though his team has come up short.
30. Marley Alcantara, Pittsburg, 5-9, 180, undecided
California 2025 recruiting rank: NR
- In his first season after taking over for 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, Alcantara completed 194 of 298 (65 percent) for 2,675 yards and 37 touchdowns. He has a host of top weapons returning, including UCLA-bound Jadyn Hudson.
20 more (alphabetical)
Khalil Abdul-Aziz, Orange Vista, Jr., undecided
- The 6-3, 195-pounder might challenge some state records if he keeps up his pace as in two seasons, he’s completed 368 of 643 for 5,827 yards and 62 touchdowns. He’s also thrown 35 interceptions.
Isaiah Arriaza, Damien, Jr., undecided
- The athletic, 5-11, 180-pounder already has 13 offers including Florida State, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M.
Jimmy Butler, Serra-Gardena, Sr., undecided
- The 6-foot, 180-pounder has thrown for 3,693 yards and 32 touchdowns in two seasons.
Jeremiah Calvin, Mayfair, Jr., undecided
- After a couple of years as a backup, Calvin broke loose in 2023 completing 234 of 347 (68%) for 3,460 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 306 and three TDs, including sacks.
Jonathan Craft, James Logan, Sr., Fresno State
- As first-year starter, the top track-and-field standout passed for 21 touchdowns and four rushing TDs
Jordan Crisp, Tulare Union, Jr., undecided
- The 5-10, 200-pounder led the state as a sophomore with 4,288 passing yards in 13 games after completing 293 of 408 passes (72%). He threw 48 touchdowns. The Tribe (8-5) return their top three receivers so expect more big numbers.
Nico De La Cruz, Mira Costa, Sr., undecided
- The 5-11, 210-pounder completed 256 of 451 passes as a sophomore for 3,503 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, So., undecided
- The 6-5, 220-pounder made an immediate impact, leading all freshmen last season with 2,691 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.
Derek Garcia, Ventura, Jr., undecided
- The No. 51 recruit in California from the Class of 2026 has superb size (6-3, 190) and arm strength and is why Arkansas, Oregon State, Minnesota and Cal are among 10 schools that have offered him.
Tagg Harrison, Simi Valley, Sr., undecided
- The 6-foot, 180-pounder has offers from Louisville and Ole Miss. He threw for nearly 3,00 yards and 32 touchdowns his first two seasons.
Cash Herrera, The Bishop’s School, Jr., undecided
- The 6-3, 190-pounder threw for nearly 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. He’s already got offers from Iowa, UCLA and San Diego State, among others.
Alex Medyn, Chino Hills, Jr., undecided
- The 6-foot, 200-pounder is a fantastic athlete. The transfer from Orange Lutheran already has offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, SMU, Texas A&M and UNLV despite having thrown less than 100 varsity passes. He figures to throw plenty more this season.
Jarret Nielsen, Long Beach Jordan, Sr., undecided
- Look for a big year from the 6-foot, 210-pounder who has offers from San Jose State, Texas State, Hawaii and Colorado State, among others. Threw for 3,411 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 783 and eight more scores as a junior.
Brady Palmer, Cathedral Catholic, Jr., undecided
- The 6-3, 195-pounder has nine offers, including Arizona, Michigan State and Minnesota. The transfer from St. Augustine threw for 2,499 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Ashton Pannell, Loyola, Jr., undecided
- The 6-3, 190-pounder already has eight college offers, including Cal, Indiana, Oregon State, SMU and Arizona State.
Seth Shigg, Chaminade, Sr., undecided
- Has thrown for 3,3389 in three varsity seasons and rushed for 1,630 while accounting for 47 touchdowns
Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks, Jr., undecided
- The 40th-ranked junior overall in the Class of 2026 already has 15 offers including Auburn, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M. The 6-1, 180-pounder threw for nearly 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023.
Tristan Ti’a, Amador Valley, Sr., undecided
- Gained eligibility late through 2023 due to transfer rule and made huge impact completing 41 of 56 (73%) and 829 yards and 13 touchdowns in three games. He also rushed for 180 yards. Has offers from Boston College, Northern Arizona, San Jose State and UNLV
Emiliano Villarreal, Rancho Cucamonga, Sr., undecided
- Threw for nearly 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. The 6-1, 180-pounder could double those numbers in 2024.
Tanner Wilson, Sunnyside-Fresno, Sr., undecided
- One of the Central Section’s most prolific players, Wilson has completed 532 of 700 passes (76%) over two seasons for 7,510 yards and 91 touchdowns. He’s good on his feet as well with 1,322 career rushing yards and 21 more TDs.