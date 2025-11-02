Former California Standout TJ Lateef Now QB1 For Nebraska
A former California high school standout has become the new starting quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
TJ Lateef, a graduate of Orange Lutheran High School, replaces Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending injury this past Saturday in a loss to Southern Cal. Raiola suffered a broken fibula during the game and was replaced by Lateef.
A true freshman, Lateef has experience running the offense this season for Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, a former head coach at both Houston and West Virginia.
True Freshman Has Experience Under Center
The 6-foot-1 Lateef came on in September during blowout victories for the Huskers vs. Akron and Holy Cross. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 128 yards with 17 yards rushing vs. Akron before hitting all five of his pass attempts vs. Holy Cross for 126 yards including a touchdown.
Lateef was 5 of 7 for seven yards vs. the Trojans, rushing for 18 yards. He added a rushing score in the contest vs. Holy Cross, as he is 16-for-19 passing for 261 yards with a touchdown while rushing 11 times for 50 yards and two more scores.
Now, the offense falls on his shoulders as Nebraska looks to finish off the regular season strong and head into the postseason. The Huskers are 6-3 overall with games against UCLA and Penn State on the road before closing out with rival Iowa at home.
Nebraska is 11th in the Big Ten Conference with a 3-3 record, having lost two of its last three overall to MInnesota and USC.
TJ Lateef Had Strong High School Career in California
Before enrolling at Nebraska, Lateef was a standout for Orange Lutheran in California high school football. He helped lead the Lancers to back-to-back appearances in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, including a run to the semifinals as a senior.
During his senior season of high school football, Lateef completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,274 yards with 23 touchdowns, adding 292 yards rushing and five more scores. He was named Cal-Hi Sports all-state first team that year.
Lateef had almost 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in earning all-league status as a junior, throwing for 2,446 yards and 18 more touchdowns during his sophomore season. He had over 6,500 yards and 66 total touchdowns during his three years as starter.
According to 247Sports, Lateef was a three-star recruit and the No. 41 player overall in California and the 27th-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2025. He had 15 offers including from schools such as Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Miami and Ole Miss.