California's Top High School Baseball Talent on Display at Boras Classic, April 7-10
The Boras Classic South will start Tuesday and crown a champion on Friday evening.
The event will highlight some of high school baseball's top players and programs in the country, let alone Southern California.
This year's edition of the Boras Classic includes nine teams ranked in the recent High School On SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings in No. 1 St. John Bosco, No. 2 Orange Lutheran, No. 4 Corona, No. 6 Norco, No. 7 Huntington Beach, No. 12 Ayala, No. 22 Corona Centennial and No. 23 Newport Harbor.
The games will be played at JSerra and Mater Dei. The final is set for Friday night at 6 p.m. at Mater Dei.
2026 BORAS CLASSIC BRACKET/SCHEDULE
FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS
AT JSERRA
Orange Lutheran vs. Fountain Valley, 9 a.m.
Patrick Henry (San Diego) vs. Gahr, 12 p.m.
Aquinas vs. Arcadia, 3 p.m.
Corona vs. JSerra, 6 p.m.
AT MATER DEI
St. John Bosco vs. Norco, 9 a.m.
Los Osos vs. Huntington Beach, 12 p.m.
Corona Centennial vs. Ayala, 3 p.m.
Newport Harbor vs. Mater Dei, 6 p.m.
TOP PLAYERS TO WATCH
LHP - Jared Grindlinger, Huntington Beach (Tennessee)
OF - Blake Bowen, JSerra (Oregon State)
INF - Jack Champlin, St. John Bosco (UC Irvine)
OF - Anthony Murphy, Corona (LSU)
OF - Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal