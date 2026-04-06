California's Top High School Baseball Talent on Display at Boras Classic, April 7-10

The Boras Classic South will start Tuesday and crown a champion on Friday evening.

The event will highlight some of high school baseball's top players and programs in the country, let alone Southern California.

This year's edition of the Boras Classic includes nine teams ranked in the recent High School On SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings in No. 1 St. John Bosco, No. 2 Orange Lutheran, No. 4 Corona, No. 6 Norco, No. 7 Huntington Beach, No. 12 Ayala, No. 22 Corona Centennial and No. 23 Newport Harbor.

The games will be played at JSerra and Mater Dei. The final is set for Friday night at 6 p.m. at Mater Dei.

2026 BORAS CLASSIC BRACKET/SCHEDULE

2026 Boras Classic South Tournament Bracket. | Boras Classic

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS

AT JSERRA

Orange Lutheran vs. Fountain Valley, 9 a.m.

Patrick Henry (San Diego) vs. Gahr, 12 p.m.

Aquinas vs. Arcadia, 3 p.m.

Corona vs. JSerra, 6 p.m.

AT MATER DEI

St. John Bosco vs. Norco, 9 a.m.

Los Osos vs. Huntington Beach, 12 p.m.

Corona Centennial vs. Ayala, 3 p.m.

Newport Harbor vs. Mater Dei, 6 p.m.

TOP PLAYERS TO WATCH

LHP - Jared Grindlinger, Huntington Beach (Tennessee)

OF - Blake Bowen, JSerra (Oregon State)

INF - Jack Champlin, St. John Bosco (UC Irvine)

OF - Anthony Murphy, Corona (LSU)

OF - Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial