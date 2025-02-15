CIF Southern Section Open Division boys basketball history: all-time records, past champions
Consider this the Wikipedia page for the high school boys basketball CIF Southern Section Open Division, which was created in 2014.
The Open Division was made with the thought to forge high school basketball's best playoff division no matter what pre-destined division a program might be in. When created, a committee would scan the whole Southern Section and select teams to create this almighty bracket.
For example, if the Open Division were around in the first decade of the 2000s, Jrue Holiday's Campbell Hall teams would've been pulled up into the Open Division to take on other juggernaut programs. Instead, due to enrollment, Campbell Hall won a Division 4AA section title in 2005 and back-to-back Division 3AA titles in '07 and '08. The Vikings won CIF State titles in those respective divisions, too.
In the Open Division era, national powers wouldn't be left to compete in lower divisions.
The format of the Open Division has changed through the years. From 2014-17, the field consisted of 16 teams with a losers bracket. From 2018-24, the field went to eight teams. The Open went to pool play (instead of bracket) in 2019. The Open Division got a face lift in 2024-25 when the field went to 10 teams, consisting of two pools of five teams.
The 2024-25 season also marked the first time the CIF Southern Section went away from the committee-approach to select Open Division teams and implement its new 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to place teams in playoff divisions based on current season performance.
WORTH NOTING: Only Sierra Canyon has been part of the Open Division each year since its creation.
OPEN DIVISION BY THE NUMBERS
Here is a breakdown of Open Division competition from 2014 to 2024.
IMPORTANT: Wins calculated are only on winners' side of bracket and does not include wins/losses in the losers' bracket from 2014-18.
ALL-TIME RECORDS
(In order of games played)
Sierra Canyon, 23-11
Mater Dei, 21-12
Centennial, 16-12
Bishop Montgomery, 16-8
Harvard-Westlake, 11-6
St. John Bosco, 6-14
Etiwanda, 10-7
Chino Hills, 10-3
Damien, 5-6
Roosevelt, 4-3
Rancho Christian, 3-4
Redondo Union, 3-4
Notre Dame, 2-4
Orange Lutheran, 2-2
JW North, 2-2
Santa Margarita, 1-3
West Ranch, 2-1
St. Pius, 2-1
JSerra, 1-2
Rancho Verde, 1-2
Long Beach Poly, 1-2
St. Bernard, 0-3
Crean Lutheran, 0-3
Ribet Academy, 0-3
St. Anthony, 0-3
Cantwell Sacred Heart, 0-3
Inglewood, 1-1
Cathedral, 1-1
Mayfair, 1-1
Loyola, 1-1
Compton, 0-2
Crespi, 0-2
Alemany, 0-2
Los Alamitos, 0-1
Esperanza, 0-1
Heritage Christian, 0-1
Crossroads, 0-1
Oak Park, 0-1
Price, 0-1
Gardena Serra, 0-1
Chaminade, 0-1
PAST CHAMPIONS, FINAL RESULTS
2024: Harvard-Westlake | def. Roosevelt, 54-47
2023: Corona Centennial | def. St. John Bosco, 58-56
2022: Corona Centennial | def. Harvard-Westlake, 68-48
2021: Corona Centennial | def. Sierra Canyon, 82-70
2020: Sierra Canyon | def. Mater Dei, 59-48
2019: Sierra Canyon | def. Bishop Montgomery, 64-57
2018: Mater Dei | def. Sierra Canyon, 55-53
2017: Bishop Montgomery | def. Mater Dei, 70-55
2016: Chino Hills | def. Sierra Canyon, 105-83
2015: Bishop Montgomery | def. Etiwanda, 56-50
2014: Mater Dei | def. Chino Hills, 48-44
Total Open Division championships: Centennial (3), Sierra Canyon (2), Mater Dei (2), Bishop Montgomery (2), Chino Hills (1), Harvard-Westlake (1)
YEAR-BY-YEAR RECORDS
IMPORTANT: The following records reflect include winners' side of bracket play, pool play and finals. Asterisks denote champion.
Mater Dei 4-0*
B. Montgomery 4-0*
Chino Hills 3-1
Etiwanda 3-1
Redondo Union 2-1
Mater Dei 2-1
JW North 2-1
Sierra Canyon 1-1
Etiwanda 1-1
Centennial 1-1
Loyola 1-1
Damien 0-1
Centennial 1-1
R. Poly 0-1
Mayfair 1-1
Redondo Union 0-1
Chaminade 0-1
Cathedral 0-1
B. Montgomery 0-1
Chino Hills 1-1
Compton 0-1
Cantwell SH 1-1
Serra 0-1
JW North 0-1
St. John Bosco 0-1
O-Lu 2-1
Cathedral 0-1
Alemany 0-1
Cantwell SH 0-1
St. John Bosco 0-1
Sierra Canyon 0-1
Price 0-1
Chino Hills 4-0*
B. Montgomery 4-0*
Sierra Canyon 3-1
Mater Dei 3-1
B. Montgomery 2-1
Sierra Canyon 2-1
Mater Dei 2-1
Centennial 0-1
Alemany 0-1
Damien 1-1
Inglewood 1-0
Santa Margarita 1-1
Centennial 1-1
Oak Park 0-1
RedondoUnion 1-1
Crossroads 0-1
Crespi 0-1
Redondo Union 0-1
O-Lu 0-1
Roosevelt 1-1
Roosevelt 0-1
Alemany 0-1
Los Alamitos 0-1
LB Poly 1-1
Cantwell SH 0-1
JSerra 0-1
Compton 0-1
Chino Hills 2-1
Damien 1-1
Esperanza 0-1
Santa Margarita 0
Heritage Christian 0-1
Mater Dei 3-0*
Sierra Canyon 4-0*
Sierra Canyon 2-1
B. Montgomery 2-2
B. Montgomery 1-1
Rancho Chr. 2-1
Etiwanda 1-1
Mater Dei 2-1
Rancho Chr. 0-1
Rancho Verde 1-2
Crespi 0-1
Etiwanda 1-2
St. John Bosco 0-1
Centennial 1-2
Santa Margarita 0-1
St. John Bosco 0-3
Sierra Canyon 4-0*
Centennial 4-0*
Mater Dei 3-1
Sierra Canyon 3-1
Etiwanda 2-1
Damien 2-1
Rancho Chr. 1-2
Etiwanda 2-1
Centennial 1-2
Mater Dei 1-2
Harvard-Westlake 1-2
St. John Bosco 1-2
St. John Bosco 1-2
Harvard-Westlake 1-2
St. Anthony 0-3
Ribet Academy 0-3
Centennial 4-0*
Centennial 4-0*
Harvard-Westlake 3-1
St. John Bosco 2-2
Sierra Canyon 2-1
Harvard-Westlake 2-1
B. Montgomery 2-1
West Ranch 2-1
Damien 1-2
Notre Dame/SO 2-1
Mater Dei 1-2
B. Mongomery 102
Crean Lutheran 0-3
Sierra Canyon 0-3
Notre Dame/SO 0-3
St. Bernard 0-3
2025
Harvard-Westlake 4-0*
TBD ...
Roosevelt 3-1
Sierra Canyon 2-1
St. Pius 2-1
JSerra 1-2
St. John Bosco 1-2
Centennial 0-3
Mater Dei 0-3
