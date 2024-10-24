California Southern Section high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Starting in Week 5 in the CIF Southern Section of the California high school football season, High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings.
No surprise, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. As more games are played and the computer has more data to work with, teams will move up and down week to week.
Here are the latest expert Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section as of October 21.
Due to the CIF's implementation of 'competitive equity', computer rankings are being used to determine the playoff divisions for all team sports starting in 2024-25. The idea is based on using a team's current year to determine which division they belong in, in the playoffs.
Calpreps.com is the official computer system for football, but SBLive has its own computer rankings to keep an eye on, too. Below are the top 10 teams in the Southern Section after Week 8, according to the computer.
The link below the Top 10 will provide rankings for all teams.
TOP 1O COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Mater Dei (7-0)
Monarchs are the defending CIF Southern Section and CIF State Open Division champs, and look to be a strong favorite to repeat.
2. St. John Bosco (8-0)
The Braves are young and might be the team to beat in 2025 and 2026.
3. Mission Viejo (8-0)
The Diablos have been sitting at No. 3 all season, licking their lips for a chance to knock off Bosco or Mater Dei in the Division 1 playoff. Their opportunity is coming.
4. Oaks Christian (6-2)
The Lions' computer ranking is higher than where they probably belong, but the team is ultra talented.
5. Orange Lutheran (6-2)
The Lancers' only losses are to St. John Bosco and Bishop Gorman.
6. Sierra Canyon (5-3)
The Trailblazers are unbeaten in the Mission League.
7. Corona Centennial (6-2)
Centennial has won six in a row. Husan Longstreet is playing like the 5-star QB we know him to be after getting 100% healthy.
8. Servite (6-2)
The Friars will be a major problem if Michigan State QB Leo Hannan comes back.
9. Gardena Serra (6-2)
Serra is loaded with talent, but lacks depth. We'll see if they can sustain its numbers into the postseason, which is only around 45 varsity players.
10. Inglewood (8-0)
The Sentinels are likely to finish the season unbeaten.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: