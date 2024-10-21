High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (10/21/2024)

It's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco week ... No. 1 vs. No. 2.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Mission Viejo taking on Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium.
Mission Viejo taking on Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium. / Rene Morales

It's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco week.

The No. 2-ranked Braves will take on No. 1 Mater Dei in a Trinity League showdown Friday night at the Santa Ana Bowl.

St. John Bosco won last year's game 28-0 but Mater Dei won the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final 35-7.

YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year

Here are the latest rankings as of October 21, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)

TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS

(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)

1. Mater Dei (7-0)

Monarchs' defeat JSerra 41-17; vs. St. John Bosco; 1

STORY: Dash Beierly settling into QB1 role

2. St. John Bosco (8-0)

Braves take care of business at SoFi Stadium, beating Servite 27-17 thanks to three TD passes from freshman QB Koa Malau’ulu; at Mater Dei; 2

STORY: Braves forging household names

3. Mission Viejo (8-0)

Diablos beat San Clemente in revenge game from 2023 defeat; vs. Edison; 3

STORY: Phillip Bell navigating loss of mother, father suing school

4. Orange Lutheran (6-2)

The Lancers edge Santa Margarita 13-10; vs. Servite; 4

STORY: Lancers complete epic comeback over Sierra Canyon in Week 4

5. Corona Centennial (6-2)

The Huskies have won 70 of its last 71 Big VIII League games, most recently defeating Murrieta Valley 28-9; vs. Norco; 5

6. Sierra Canyon (5-3)

Trailblazers beat Bishop Amat 38-0; vs. Loyola; 7

7. Servite (6-2)

Servite drops its second straight; vs. Orange Lutheran; 6

STORY: Servite-St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium

8. JSerra (5-3)

The Lions has lost three straight Trinity League games; vs. Santa Margarita; 8

9. Oaks Christian (6-2)

Lions take down Marmonte League rival St. Bonaventure 35-0; at Camarillo; 11

10. Inglewood (8-0)

Sentinels defeat Mira Costa 27-7; vs. Palos Verdes; 10

11. Gardena Serra (6-2)

Cavs stay unbeaten in Mission League with win over Notre Dame, 35-14; vs. Bishop Amat; 12

12. Murrieta Valley (6-2)

Nighthawks fall to Corona Centennial, heading toward Division 2 playoffs; vs. Vista Murrieta; 9

13. Santa Margarita (3-5)

Eagles edged by Orange Lutheran i second, tight loss in row; vs. JSerra; 13

14. Oak Hills (8-0)

Oak Hills takes down rival Apple Valley and is headed for the Division 2 playoffs; at Sultana; 14

15. Newbury Park (8-0)

Panthers roll over Westlake to stay unbeaten in Coastal Canyon League; 15

16. Downey (7-1)

The Vikings rout Dominguez 36-7; at Warren; 17

17. Chaparral (6-2)

Pumas beat Norco 48-37; at Eastvale Roosevelt; 16

18. San Juan Hills (7-1)

The Stallions have inside track for Bravo League title after beating Yorba Linda 26-16; vs. Newport Harbor; 20

19. San Clemente (4-4)

Tritons roll Coronado (NV); vs. Mission Viejo; 19

20. Millikan (7-2)

Anthony League scores four TDs in win over Long Beach Poly, giving the Jackrabbits their first Moore League loss since 2009; at Lakewood; 21

21. Simi Valley (8-0)

Pioneers beat Camarillo 56-7. Tagg Harrison threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns; vs. Bishop Diego; 25

22. Leuzinger (6-2)

The Olympians drop its second straight, falling Palos Verdes this past week; at Culver City; 23

23. Cathedral (7-1)

Jaden Jefferson passed for 341 yards and four TDs in 41-30 win over Paraclete; at St. Pius; 24

24. Damien (6-2)

Spartans know how to finish games. Beat Chino Hills 20-17; vs. Ayala; Unranked

25. Yorba Linda (7-1)

Yorba Linda falls to San Juan Hills in Bravo League play; at Tesoro; 22

OUT: Los Alamitos
IN: Damien

PREVIOUS RANKINGS

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

