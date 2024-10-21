Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (10/21/2024)
It's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco week.
The No. 2-ranked Braves will take on No. 1 Mater Dei in a Trinity League showdown Friday night at the Santa Ana Bowl.
St. John Bosco won last year's game 28-0 but Mater Dei won the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final 35-7.
YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
Here are the latest rankings as of October 21, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (7-0)
Monarchs' defeat JSerra 41-17; vs. St. John Bosco; 1
STORY: Dash Beierly settling into QB1 role
2. St. John Bosco (8-0)
Braves take care of business at SoFi Stadium, beating Servite 27-17 thanks to three TD passes from freshman QB Koa Malau’ulu; at Mater Dei; 2
STORY: Braves forging household names
3. Mission Viejo (8-0)
Diablos beat San Clemente in revenge game from 2023 defeat; vs. Edison; 3
STORY: Phillip Bell navigating loss of mother, father suing school
4. Orange Lutheran (6-2)
The Lancers edge Santa Margarita 13-10; vs. Servite; 4
STORY: Lancers complete epic comeback over Sierra Canyon in Week 4
5. Corona Centennial (6-2)
The Huskies have won 70 of its last 71 Big VIII League games, most recently defeating Murrieta Valley 28-9; vs. Norco; 5
6. Sierra Canyon (5-3)
Trailblazers beat Bishop Amat 38-0; vs. Loyola; 7
7. Servite (6-2)
Servite drops its second straight; vs. Orange Lutheran; 6
STORY: Servite-St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium
8. JSerra (5-3)
The Lions has lost three straight Trinity League games; vs. Santa Margarita; 8
9. Oaks Christian (6-2)
Lions take down Marmonte League rival St. Bonaventure 35-0; at Camarillo; 11
10. Inglewood (8-0)
Sentinels defeat Mira Costa 27-7; vs. Palos Verdes; 10
11. Gardena Serra (6-2)
Cavs stay unbeaten in Mission League with win over Notre Dame, 35-14; vs. Bishop Amat; 12
12. Murrieta Valley (6-2)
Nighthawks fall to Corona Centennial, heading toward Division 2 playoffs; vs. Vista Murrieta; 9
13. Santa Margarita (3-5)
Eagles edged by Orange Lutheran i second, tight loss in row; vs. JSerra; 13
14. Oak Hills (8-0)
Oak Hills takes down rival Apple Valley and is headed for the Division 2 playoffs; at Sultana; 14
15. Newbury Park (8-0)
Panthers roll over Westlake to stay unbeaten in Coastal Canyon League; 15
16. Downey (7-1)
The Vikings rout Dominguez 36-7; at Warren; 17
17. Chaparral (6-2)
Pumas beat Norco 48-37; at Eastvale Roosevelt; 16
18. San Juan Hills (7-1)
The Stallions have inside track for Bravo League title after beating Yorba Linda 26-16; vs. Newport Harbor; 20
19. San Clemente (4-4)
Tritons roll Coronado (NV); vs. Mission Viejo; 19
20. Millikan (7-2)
Anthony League scores four TDs in win over Long Beach Poly, giving the Jackrabbits their first Moore League loss since 2009; at Lakewood; 21
21. Simi Valley (8-0)
Pioneers beat Camarillo 56-7. Tagg Harrison threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns; vs. Bishop Diego; 25
22. Leuzinger (6-2)
The Olympians drop its second straight, falling Palos Verdes this past week; at Culver City; 23
23. Cathedral (7-1)
Jaden Jefferson passed for 341 yards and four TDs in 41-30 win over Paraclete; at St. Pius; 24
24. Damien (6-2)
Spartans know how to finish games. Beat Chino Hills 20-17; vs. Ayala; Unranked
25. Yorba Linda (7-1)
Yorba Linda falls to San Juan Hills in Bravo League play; at Tesoro; 22
OUT: Los Alamitos
IN: Damien
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Aug. 11
- Week 1 rankings, Aug. 25
- Week 2 rankings, Sept. 1
- Week 3 rankings, Sept. 8
- Week 4 rankings, Sept. 15
- Week 5 rankings, Sept. 22
- Week 6 rankings, Sept. 29
- Week 7 rankings, Oct. 6
- Week 8 rankings, Oct. 13
