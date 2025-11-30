California thriller: St. Ignatius beats Sacred Heart Cathedral on game's final play
SAN JOSE — The school’s biggest sporting event in at least 14 years — maybe longer — was clearly coming down to the right foot of Thomas McKeon and rather than treat him like a pitcher throwing a no-hitter his St. Ignatius football teammates kept pumping him up.
Especially Declan Mahoney.
With the score tied in the final minute, the backup senior receiver, without a catch on the season, gave McKeon a pep talk for the ages. Or at least the moment, one that will be bronzed in gold for decades in San Francisco's Sunset District.
“He kept saying, ‘no one else — There’s no one else! I trust but you to come through in this spot,’ “ McKeon said. “He said ‘I’m so excited for you. You’re gonna drill this thing and we’re going home.’ “
“Drill’ wasn’t the perfect description, but McKeon made a prophet of Mahoney.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound kicker lofted an end-over-end kick that cleared the crossbar by a few feet on his 40-yard attempt on the final play of the Wildcats’ wildly improbable, back-and-forth 24-21 victory over arch-rival Sacred Heart Cathedral for the Central Coast Section Division 2 championship.
His fifth field goal of the season (in six attempts) was his longest by two yards, setting off a celebration worthy of any championship game multiplied by the 130 years the two schools have been playing football, making it the oldest rivalry West of the Mississippi in the country.
It was the second win over the Irish in four weeks, the previous one was 23-14 to close the regular season. The Wildcats now advance to next week’s CIF Northern California Regional Bowl Games for a second straight year. Pairings will be announced Sunday.
It was also the second win in as many games the team's have met for a section crown. The other was in 2011, a St. Ignatius 21-14 win when a kid named Danny O'Malley scored the game-winning touchdown for the Wildcats.
Yes another Irish kid doing in the Irish. Granted Mahoney's role was in a supportive role Saturday. But McKeon appreciated the faith. And the celebration.
“Sheer joy,” is how McKeon described it. “I was getting tackled and I couldn’t even take my helmet off. It was so fun. There is no group of guys I’d rather share this with.”
The moment
The field goals was set up when Sacred Heart Cathedral’s punter tried to pick up a first on 4th-and-7 from the Irish’s 46 with 2:31 to play. He was stopped cold for no gain, setting up a short field.
First-year St. Ignatius coach JaJuan Lawson kept the ball on the ground five straight plays with strong, shifty back Steve Malone ripping off a key 14-yards gain, setting up the heroics for McKeon, a former wide receiver and full time soccer player.
Lawson was confident the moment wouldn’t be too big for McKeon.
“I’ve seen Tom hit field goals of 46 and 47 yards in practice,” Lawson said. “He’s made every kick all year but one and he’s an All-League kicker for a reason. We knew he had it in him. ... When you have a kid who was a receiver growing up, he understands the moment. The moment wasn't going to be too big. He's going to have fun with it.”
The moment wouldn’t have been possible except another hero emerged six minutes earlier just when the Irish (6-7) looked like it might salt the game away.
Senior linebacker Charlie Ball, the team’s leading tackler and emotional leader, picked off an Michael Sargent’s fourth-down pass with 5:47 remaining and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown giving the Wildcats (7-6) new life.
Irish control
Sacred Heart Cathedral had survived a 90-yard kickoff return for touchdown by sophomore Hawkes Packard to start the second half to take a 21-14 lead on Sargent touchdown passes of six yards to Zion Secrease and 13 yards to Chase Jenkins, the latter with 9:46 to go.
The go-ahead score seemed to fire up the Irish defense which got tackles for losses by Jenkins and Jiraya Bellamy setting up a three-and-out and short St. Ignatius punt near midfield.
Three runs put the ball at the St. Ignatius 40 fourth down and two. The Irish went for it, but moved, making it 4th-and-7. Sacred Heart Cathedral coach Antoine Evans was faced with a tough call.
“I was going to punt the ball but we had a play,” he said. “I don’t know what happened but the play got changed. And then the pick 6 happen. … I should have punted the ball. … Bad call by me.”
Out of body
Ball made the perfect call, jumping a route he said coaches had talked about during the week. ‘
“I’ve been looking at that play for a while,” he said. “We called blitz on the play. We were manned up. I knew (the pass) was gonna come to that side on a slant and I just jumped it. I’ve even looking at that play for a while it felt great to make it.”
The return was even greater. He got a big block on Sargent “and then it was open field and it was awesome,” Ball said.
Said Lawson: “You’re going to live and die with your best players. Our job is to put them in position to make plays and that’s what he did. We had the right call on. … and he saw it, he reacted, he picked it and his return is something he’ll tell you is an out of body experience. It was one of those situations where great players make big time plays in big time games.”
Both teams, both with big time players, made plays all day. Back and forth.
Finishing
It was all Irish to start, taking advantage of a muffed punt after a 3-and-out, going 42 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown sneak by Sargent, making it 7-0.
After a three-and-out by St. Ignatius, Sacred Heart Cathedral ran out the first quarter and eventually drove all the way to the St. Ignatius 9. But a 24-yard field goal missed early in the second quarter.
Despite running off just three plays to that point, St. Ignatius trailed by only a touchdown and eventually tied it up on a one-yard plunge by Malone with 54 seconds left in the half.
When Packard, who hadn’t returned kicks since Week 3 to focus on pass catching, took the second-half kickoff the distance, the Wildcats somehow had the lead. Lawson, the team’s offensive coordinator last year, but took over when head coach Lenny Vandermade left for Santa Margarita, said the game reminded him of the Wildcats’ season arc.
“We started off slow, found our footing, battled back and were able to finish,” Lawson said.
Evans, unfortunately, had to console a lot of seniors who were hoping to beat the Wildcats for the first time in four years.
“I’m proud of the way they played today,” Evans said. “They held each other accountable. They played with passion. The played with Irish pride. But it came down to a couple of decisions as why we lost today. I take responsibility for that.
“I told the team to keep your heads up. You changed the end of your season. We had a tough WCAL season But to come into the playoffs and beat a really good Wilcox team and undefeated Santa Teresa team to get here and play the way they did against a hot SI team, they should be proud of themselves.”
Sound of victory
They might have been prouder had McKeon missed and the Irish had a shot in overtime.
But McKeon thought the sound of the kick sounded true. Plus he'd been practicing the moment all season, devoting all his football attention to kicking. It was McKeon's second game-winning kick in high school, after ending a junior varsity game against Mitty as a sophomore.
"As soon as I kicked it, it was straight," he said. "I just hoped I had enough leg. I've been practicing it the whole season so I wasn't surprised."
As the Wildcats kept running the ball and the Irish pulled off some stops, "I thought we might not get in the end zone. I might have to go out there," he said. "I was pretty nervous but my teammates were comforting me. I was fine then."