Iowa-signee McKenna Woliczko, third-ranked Mitty roll to fifth straight, 34th Central Coast Section title
SAN FRANCISCO — They honored Mitty’s girls basketball team even before winning a 34th Central Coast Section championship and 11th at the Open Division title with surely the most lopsided win in the top division history, 90-31 over a very good Riordan squad at USF.
McDonald’s All-American and Iowa-signee McKenna Wolicizko had 27 points and four blocks in about 15 minutes even though she didn’t even score until the Monarchs had a 19-3 lead. She made 13 of 15 attempts and would have had more rebounds but Mitty forced 32 turnovers.
She and the Monarchs (26-2), ranked third nationally by MaxPreps, simply were relentless, getting 14 more points by Maliya Hunter and 10 each from Tee McCarthy and Devin Cosgriff. Eleven different players scored while winning a fifth straight Open crown.
It was particularly meaningful to Woliczko, one of six seniors on a 12-person roster because it was her last one after last season celebrating in street clothes with a torn ACL. She missed half of last season and half this season, but has returned taller and stronger and remarkably even better.
Considering that she was the High School on SI and MaxPreps National Freshman and Sophomore Players of the Year. Mitty will go after their fifth straight NorCal Open title but is after its ever-elusive first state Open championship.
“It makes me realize to be more grateful and enjoy every single moment,” Woliczko said. “Each one is special but being the last one my senior year, that’s awesome.”
The Monarchs were honored before the game for winning the CCS scholar team award for having a team GPA of 3.72. Which came into play Friday explaining partially Mitty’s remarkable defensive effort.
Even though clearly the superior team — it beat Riordan 76-29 during the regular season — the pressure, cutting of passing lanes and help defense was remarkable. Riordan, a finely coached 18-8 team by Will Watkins that beat state-ranked squads Pinewood (58-46) and Woodside Priory (53-40) to reach its first Open final. The Crusaders, in just their sixth varsity season, managed to just get three shots up in the first quarter.
Simply remarkable.
Nylah Dyson (11 points), Chayana Collins (nine) and Tallyah Nasol (nine) scored all but two of Riordan’s points.
“Defense wins games,” Woliczko said. “We try to harp on that as much as we can. We scout, we watch ffilm and our coaches give us quizzes based on the teams we’re playing.”
Clearly, with a roster full of scholars, they aced the exams and applied it perfectly to Friday’s effort.
The passion with which the Monarchs played might also have been transferred from their Hall of Fame Coach Sue Phillips, who lost her father John Phillips on Monday. He was 98.
Sue Phillips, who was inducted to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024, spent much of her acceptance speech referring to her parents John and Victoria, who is still alive.
“I’m incredibly blessed to have such an amazing dad,” she said. “When I would call home, my mom wanted to know the margin of victory. My dad would want to know if everyone played.”
They all did on Friday and right down to the end of the eight-minute running clock in the fourth quarter, all the Monarchs were impressive. Senior Abi James, a star on any other team and future college player, made a couple buckets. Megan Liu had a steal and a late basket.
“They said the one we had a couple years ago was the first,” Woliczko said. “To have that happen again was super cool and exciting. For us, players at the end of the bench who don’t get as many minutes, they put in so much work in practice. They (scout) the other team for us and keep us ready. They earn just as much credit as the ones who are playing more minutes.”
The Monarchs — and Riordan — await seedings on Sunday for next week’s NorCal regional tournament. Mitty will be the No. 1 Open Division seed. Riordan will likely make the Division 1 field.
Mitty is trying to get the gorilla off its back for losing its last game of the season. They’ve lost four straight Open Division state finals, the last three to Etiwanda.
“We’re not going to think too far ahead because at this point only one game is guaranteed,” Woliczko said.
But getting Mitty’s best effort always is. Just ask the Crusaders.