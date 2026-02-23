Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (2/23/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Feb. 16-22. Voting closes on Sunday, March 1 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Andrew Del Rey of Waldwick (New Jersey) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. The 5-foot-7 Del Rey became the 111th New Jersey boys basketball player—and the shortest—to score 2,000 career points in a 66-51 win over Bogota.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. RJ Barhoum, sr., Clackamas (Oregon) basketball
Barhoum notched a triple-double with 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Clackamas took down Sandy, 89-74.
2. Ryan Doane, so., JSerra (California) basketball
Doane had 33 points and 16 rebounds as JSerra clinched a berth in the CIF Southern Section Division I title game with a 103-91 victory over Inglewood.
3. Jacoby Dutchover, sr., Midland (Texas) baseball
Dutchover, a Houston signee, hit three home runs and finished with nine RBIs in a 17-2 win over Round Rock Stony Point.
4. Jack Marracco, so., Choctawhatchee (Florida) baseball
Marracco tossed a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk in a 15-0 run-rule win over Booker T. Washington.
5. Michael Masini, sr., Gig Harbor (Washington) basketball
Masini wrapped up his prep career with a pair of double-doubles at the Class 3A West Central District 3 tournament, including a 30-point, 13-rebound performance in a 72-69 loss to Auburn Mountainview that included four blocks, three assists and two steals. The Army commit leaves Gig Harbor with 1,533 points, the most in program history.
6. Evan Moore, jr., Deer Lakes (Pennsylvania) basketball
Moore went 14 of 16 from the floor en route to 33 points as Deer Lakes took down Hopewell in the Class 4A playoffs, 71-59.
7. Blake Nettles, sr., Pascagoula (Mississippi) basketball
Nettles, a Jackson State signee, erupted for 40 points in an 84-47 rout of George County.
8. Austin Riewer, sr., Bemidji (Minnesota) basketball
Riewer netted his 1,000th career point as Bemidji blew by Esko, 76-51.
9. Jacob Spurlock, sr., Boyd County (Kentucky) basketball
Spurlock tallied 29 points and 15 rebounds in a 102-80 victory over Huntington Expression Prep. Later in the week, the Youngstown State signee broke the 16th Region all-time scoring record.
10. Terrence Townsend, sr., Hillsboro (Oregon) basketball
Townsend had 32 points and 11 assists in a 98-72 win over St. Helens.
11. Jack Wendt, jr., Alleman (Illinois) basketball
Wendt became the first boy in Illinois history to score 1,000 career points with 75 goals in soccer during a 76-38 loss to Rock Island.
12. Jackson Whitaker, sr., Liberty (Washington) basketball
Whitaker exploded for 43 points, leading Liberty back to the state tournament with a 79-69 victory over Seattle Prep. Whitaker also surpassed the 2,000 career points mark during the game.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App