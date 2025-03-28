High School

Can Mater Dei be a national power in girls flag football? The new coach thinks so

Kevin Morton believes he can build Mater Dei into the "premier girls flag football program in the nation."

Tarek Fattal

Mater Dei girls flag football celebrates after stunning previously unbeaten Orange Lutheran during the 2024 season.
Mater Dei football is known for making headlines. The juggernaut high school football program went undefeated last year en route to a national championship.

The girls flag football program wants to make its mark, too.

Mater Dei announced the hiring of Kevin Morton to be the school's new girls flag football coach.

"I look forward to working closely with the administration, parents, and most importantly, our student-athletes as we build what I believe will become the premier girls flag football program in the nation,” Morton said.

Mater Dei High School: New flag football coach Kevin Morton
Morton's key principles are honor, glory and love, according to the school's press release.

“Coach Morton brings a dynamic blend of leadership, experience, and a passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the field,” athletic director Kevin Kiernan said. “We are excited to see the continued growth of our Girls Flag Football program under his guidance.”

The Monarchs went 7-12 last season, including a 1-5 record in league play. But the solo league victory came by way of a 12-6 win over Orange Lutheran on October 3, which served as Orange Lutheran's first defeat of the season.

Orange Lutheran went on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship over Newport Harbor, 20-18.

Morton was an athlete himself at Fresno State where he earned his degree in Kinesiology and has dedicated his career to coaching, mentorship, and athletic development.

He is the founder of Orange County Elite Football, a nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of student-athletes earn scholarships to prestigious universities across the country, including Stanford, Yale, UPenn, USC, UCLA, and more.

