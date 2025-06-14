Catching up with 4-star 2028 girls high school basketball recruit Maliya Hunter of Archbishop Mitty
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Golf and baking aren't two interests one would immediately associate with rapidly rising 6-foot-2 forward Maliya Hunter, but life will sometimes surprise you.
Hunter thought she would be more of a role player coming off the bench for the 2024-25 Mitty Monarchs, a national power out of San Jose, Calif.
Instead, after a season-ending injury to 5-star 2026 star McKenna Woliczko, Hunter was thrown into the fire — but not cooking fire — right away.
- FINAL 4 BREAKDOWN | Mitty's 5-star standout McKenna Woliczko
She wound up leading the team in points and rebounds, earning the West Catholic Athletic League's Player of the Year, to go along with first-team All-Metro honors by the San Francisco Chronicle and San Jose Mercury News, along with first-team All-Freshman honors by Cal-Hi Sports.
"It forced me to step up and fill in her role," Hunter said. "Of course I never imagined gaining all these alcolades but McKenna and my teammates prepared me for the moment."
Or course, she said, her dad Wayne, a former player and coach at St. Mary's College, ultimately gave her the foundation to flourish on the hardware — she's ranked the No. 18 2028 player in the country, according to ESPNW.
Before she hit the hardwood as a youth, she first hit the links, playing golf from ages 4-7. "I kind of got bored with it," she said, which led her then to volleyball and ultimately to basketball.
- FULL TEAM LIST | Girls Cali Live 2025
- SCHEDULE/BRACKETS | Girls Cali Live 2025
She talked with High School On SI about all her youth, her interests outside of basketball and love for the game and teammates.
Hunter did reveal a passion for cooking, primarily desserts and pastries, which she hasn't yet shared with teammates. Like her game, there are still ingredients to work on.
Check on the interview below between games at the Roebbelen Center, site of Cali Live '25, a educational showcase which features more than 100 of the best teams in and around California, viewed by more than 70 college coaches.