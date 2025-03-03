High School

CIF Boys Basketball California State Tournament brackets: St. Joseph heads South, not North

Nation's No. 15 team add to an already loaded Southern California field as No. 2 seed behind Roosevelt; Riordan No. 1 in North

Mitch Stephens

St. Joseph 5-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou, California's all-time career scoring leader, leads the Knights in the CIF Southern California Regional. / Photo: Lizeth Lafferty

Most of the intrigue among the big boys in California was where will Central Section juggernaut St. Joseph of Santa Maria end up in the CIF California State Tournament.

The California Interscholastic Federation just released its brackets and placed the Knights (31-1), ranked as high as No. 15 nationally, in the South as the No. 2 seed behind Southern Section Open champion Roosevelt (32-2) at No. 1. The Knights went ahead of No. 3 Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks (26-7), No. 4 and two time defending Open champion Harvard-Westlake (30-2), No. 5 St. John Bosco (26-6) and No. 6 Montgomery (29-2), the San Diego Section champion.

Central Section teams can be slotted North or South and it's something the Knights know all too well. This is their fourth straight year being selected to the Open, and for the third time they've gone South. The other two years they were eliminated either in the first or semifinal round.

To the press, including their star player Tounde Yessofou, the state's career scoring leader, the Knights say they were happy to go either direction. Privately, it's known they would have preferred the pass of lesser resistance to the North, though it's no cakewalk there either.

That made Riordan (27-1), with perhaps the most dominante team in Central Coast Section history, the obvious choice at No. 1 in the North, which is only a five-team Open tournament.

Joining the Crusaders are No. 2 De La Salle, No. 3 Folsom, No. 4 Salesian and No. 5 Modesto Christian, the latter two meeting in a first round game on Wednesday. The rest of the North have first-round byes.

Other top seeds in each Division, are Inderkum (D1 North), Sierra Canyon (D1 South), Rocklin (D2 North), Poly-Riverside (D2 South), King's Academy (D3 North), Palisades (D3 South), Priory (D4 North), Fresno Christian (D4 South), University Prep (D5 North) and Wilson (D5 South).

2025 CIF Boys Basketball State Tournament brackets

Check back for much more analysis later

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

