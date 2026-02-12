CIF Boys Basketball First-Round Playoff Scores, Bracket Updates (2/11/26)
The opening night of the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section boys basketball playoffs started Wednesday night, highlighted by the Open Division in both sections.
Below is a recap of Open Division play, along with notable scores and stats from various results in lower divisions. Be sure to click through all the bracket links below
SOUTHERN SECTION OPEN DIVISION
Sierra Canyon 71, Crespi 54: Standout sophomore Jordan Mize led the Trailblazers with 16 points. Crespi was within 48-45 at the end of the third quarter.
Redondo Union 74, Etiwanda 31: SJ Madison led all scorers with 20 points.
Notre Dame 76, La Mirada 60: NaVorro Bowman Jr. had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. Zach White added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Santa Margarita 81, Damien 71: Kaiden Bailey scored 21 points in the win.
CITY SECTION OPEN DIVISION
Palisades 72, El Camino Real 45: EJ Popoola had 23 points. Dolphins are onto the semifinals.
San Pedro 51, George Washington Prep 47: The Pirates advance to the semifinals in their first-ever Open Division appearance.
Fairfax 66, Birmingham 58: The Patriots are stunned. No. 6 seed beating a No. 3 seed.
Cleveland 57, Narbonne 52: Charlie Adams led the way for the Cavs, scoring 23 points.
NOTABLE SCORES, STATS
Loyola 72, Los Alamitos 64: New coach Cam Joyce has the Cubs in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs. Deuce Newt had 24 points.
JSerra 72, Pasadena 66 (OT): Jaiden Bailes led the Lions with 21 points in Division 1.
Saugus 65, Culver City 64: Braydon Harmon led Saugus with 44 points in Division 4.
Fairmont Prep 52, Crossroads 43: Stunner in Division 1.
Rancho Christian 78, St. Francis 59: St. Francis bows out early. 7-foot-4 center Cherif Millogo did not play.
More scores to come ...
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CITY SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS
