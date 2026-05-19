CIF Central Coast Section High School Baseball Playoffs: Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 19, 2026
The 2026 CIF Central Coast Section high school baseball playoffs begin with the first round of championship action for all the divisions starting on May 23.
High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all divisions before the first pitch is thrown.
The 2026 CIF Central Coast Section championship games begin on May 28.
Full brackets for each division are linked below.
2026 CIF Central Coast Section High School Baseball Playoffs: Section Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores
2026 CIF Central Coast Section Division I Baseball Championships
First Round - May 23
No. 1 Saint Francis vs. No. 8 Serra - 3:00 p.m. PT
No. 4 St. Ignatius vs. No. 5 Soquel - 1:00 p.m. PT
No. 2 Valley Christian vs. No. 7 Willow Glen - 12:00 p.m. PT
No. 3 Los Gatos vs. No. 6 Bellarmine College Prep - 1:00 p.m. PT
2026 CIF Central Coast Section Division II Baseball Championships
First Round - May 23
No. 1 Carmel vs. No. 8 Menlo-Atherton - 1:00 p.m. PT
No. 4 Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs. No. 5 Archbishop Mitty - 2:00 p.m. PT
No. 2 Palma vs. No. 7 Palo Alto - 1:00 p.m. PT
No. 3 Burlingame vs. No. 6 Leigh - 1:00 p.m. PT
2026 CIF Central Coast Section Division III Baseball Championships
First Round - May 23
No. 1 Menlo School vs. No. 8 Christopher - 1:00 p.m. PT
No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep vs. No. 5 Aptos - 12:00 p.m. PT
No. 2 Hollister vs. No. 7 Carlmont - 12:00 p.m. PT
No. 3 Wilcox vs. No. 6 Santa Teresa - 1:00 p.m. PT
2026 CIF Central Coast Section Division IV Baseball Championships
First Round - May 23
No. 1 Harbor vs. No. 8 Sequoia - 1:00 p.m. PT
No. 4 Monterey vs. No. 5 Piedmont Hills - 1:00 p.m. PT
No. 2 Los Altos vs. No. 7 King's Academy - 3:00 p.m. PT
No. 3 Santa Cruz vs. No. 6 Pioneer - 1:00 p.m. PT
2026 CIF Central Coast Section Division V Baseball Championships
First Round - May 23
No. 1 San Mateo vs. No. 8 Salinas - 3:00 p.m. PT
No. 4 Live Oak vs. No. 5 St. Francis - 3:00 p.m. PT
No. 2 Half Moon Bay vs. No. 7 Homestead - 1:00 p.m. PT
No. 3 Ann Sobrato vs. No. 6 Stevenson - 10:00 a.m. PT
2026 CIF Central Coast Section Division VI Baseball Championships
First Round - May 23
No. 1 Gunn vs. No. 8 Design Tech - 10:00 a.m. PT
No. 4 Pacific Grove vs. No. 5 Monta Vista - 10:00 a.m. PT
No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 7 El Camino - 12:00 p.m. PT
No. 3 Leland vs. No. 6 North Monterey County - 1:00 p.m. PT
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.