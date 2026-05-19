CIF Central Coast Section High School Baseball Playoffs: Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 19, 2026

The 2026 CIF Central Coast Section high school baseball playoffs begin with the first round of championship action for all the divisions starting on May 23.

High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all divisions before the first pitch is thrown.

The 2026 CIF Central Coast Section championship games begin on May 28.

Full brackets for each division are linked below.

2026 CIF Central Coast Section High School Baseball Playoffs: Section Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores

First Round - May 23

No. 1 Saint Francis vs. No. 8 Serra - 3:00 p.m. PT

No. 4 St. Ignatius vs. No. 5 Soquel - 1:00 p.m. PT

No. 2 Valley Christian vs. No. 7 Willow Glen - 12:00 p.m. PT

No. 3 Los Gatos vs. No. 6 Bellarmine College Prep - 1:00 p.m. PT

First Round - May 23

No. 1 Carmel vs. No. 8 Menlo-Atherton - 1:00 p.m. PT

No. 4 Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs. No. 5 Archbishop Mitty - 2:00 p.m. PT

No. 2 Palma vs. No. 7 Palo Alto - 1:00 p.m. PT

No. 3 Burlingame vs. No. 6 Leigh - 1:00 p.m. PT

First Round - May 23

No. 1 Menlo School vs. No. 8 Christopher - 1:00 p.m. PT

No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep vs. No. 5 Aptos - 12:00 p.m. PT

No. 2 Hollister vs. No. 7 Carlmont - 12:00 p.m. PT

No. 3 Wilcox vs. No. 6 Santa Teresa - 1:00 p.m. PT

First Round - May 23

No. 1 Harbor vs. No. 8 Sequoia - 1:00 p.m. PT

No. 4 Monterey vs. No. 5 Piedmont Hills - 1:00 p.m. PT

No. 2 Los Altos vs. No. 7 King's Academy - 3:00 p.m. PT

No. 3 Santa Cruz vs. No. 6 Pioneer - 1:00 p.m. PT

First Round - May 23

No. 1 San Mateo vs. No. 8 Salinas - 3:00 p.m. PT

No. 4 Live Oak vs. No. 5 St. Francis - 3:00 p.m. PT

No. 2 Half Moon Bay vs. No. 7 Homestead - 1:00 p.m. PT

No. 3 Ann Sobrato vs. No. 6 Stevenson - 10:00 a.m. PT

First Round - May 23

No. 1 Gunn vs. No. 8 Design Tech - 10:00 a.m. PT

No. 4 Pacific Grove vs. No. 5 Monta Vista - 10:00 a.m. PT

No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 7 El Camino - 12:00 p.m. PT

No. 3 Leland vs. No. 6 North Monterey County - 1:00 p.m. PT

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