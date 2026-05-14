2026 Utah (UHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 13
After a long season of competition, the Utah high school baseball playoffs have started narrowing the field on the journey to crown a champion at each classification. The competition only heats up from here, with the action continuing throughout the week and into the weekend.
The 2026 Utah high school baseball playoffs continue on May 13 across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Utah high school baseball playoffs.
2026 Utah High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UHSAA) - May 13, 2026
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 2A High School Baseball Championships
2026 Utah High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UHSAA) - May 13, 2026
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 3A High School Baseball Championships (Bracket 1)
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 3A High School Baseball Championships (Bracket 2)
2026 Utah High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UHSAA) - May 13, 2026
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 4A High School Baseball Championships (Bracket 1)
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 4A High School Baseball Championships (Bracket 2)
2026 Utah High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UHSAA) - May 13, 2026
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 5A High School Baseball Championships (Bracket 1)
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 5A High School Baseball Championships (Bracket 2)
2026 Utah High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UHSAA) - May 13, 2026
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 6A High School Baseball Championships (Bracket 1)
2026 UHSAA (Utah) Class 6A High School Baseball Championships (Bracket 2)
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.