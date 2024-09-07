High School

CIF-Central Coast Section Week 2 high school football roundup, scores

Friday was a tough day for the CCS' top high school football teams, but St. Francis and Los Gatos had big inter-section victories

Serra-San Mateo's football team has celebrated three straight Central Coast Section titles starting in 2021.
Photo: Eric Taylor

Below you can find updated scores and results for Week 2 for every top-15 team in the Central Coast Section in action. Check back throughout the evening as more scores and videos roll in.

Top-ranked Serra and Archbishop Riordan went down, but Saint Francis and Los Gatos managed to rep the CIF-CCS with statement wins in Week 2.

FINAL: De La Salle 39, No. 1 Serra 10

FINAL: St. Bonaventure 42, No. 2 Riordan 34

FINAL: No. 3 Saint Francis 33, McClymonds 14

Kingston Keanaaina had three rushing touchdowns for the Lancers.

No. 4 Palma vs. King City

FINAL: Salinas 24, No. 5 Valley Christian 7

Gavin Flynn's 75-yard interception-return touchdown gave Salinas a 17-0 halftime lead. It was more than enough for the Cowboys to record the upset.

FINAL: No. 6 Los Gatos 38, Liberty (Brentwood) 21

No. 7 St. Ignatius vs. Tamalpais

No. 8 Monterey vs. No. 14 Menlo-Atherton

FINAL: No. 9 Mitty 41, No. 13 Aptos 19

FINAL: No. 10 Soquel 14, San Ramon Valley 7

FINAL: No. 11 Wilcox 38, Hollister 13

Wilcox quarterback Kai Imahara completed 11 of 14 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown each to Justin Forster and Brayden Rosa. Imahara also ran seven times for 64 yards and another TD, and Rosa had 17 carries for 123 yards and two TDs.

No. 12 Carmel at Seaside – 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 15 Sacred Heart Cathedral vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep

LANCE SMITH

