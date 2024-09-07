CIF-Central Coast Section Week 2 high school football roundup, scores
Below you can find updated scores and results for Week 2 for every top-15 team in the Central Coast Section in action. Check back throughout the evening as more scores and videos roll in.
Top-ranked Serra and Archbishop Riordan went down, but Saint Francis and Los Gatos managed to rep the CIF-CCS with statement wins in Week 2.
FINAL: De La Salle 39, No. 1 Serra 10
FINAL: St. Bonaventure 42, No. 2 Riordan 34
FINAL: No. 3 Saint Francis 33, McClymonds 14
Kingston Keanaaina had three rushing touchdowns for the Lancers.
No. 4 Palma vs. King City
FINAL: Salinas 24, No. 5 Valley Christian 7
Gavin Flynn's 75-yard interception-return touchdown gave Salinas a 17-0 halftime lead. It was more than enough for the Cowboys to record the upset.
FINAL: No. 6 Los Gatos 38, Liberty (Brentwood) 21
No. 7 St. Ignatius vs. Tamalpais
No. 8 Monterey vs. No. 14 Menlo-Atherton
FINAL: No. 9 Mitty 41, No. 13 Aptos 19
FINAL: No. 10 Soquel 14, San Ramon Valley 7
FINAL: No. 11 Wilcox 38, Hollister 13
Wilcox quarterback Kai Imahara completed 11 of 14 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown each to Justin Forster and Brayden Rosa. Imahara also ran seven times for 64 yards and another TD, and Rosa had 17 carries for 123 yards and two TDs.