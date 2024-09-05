Top 15 Central Coast Section high school football rankings (9/3/2024)
Considering its dominated the Central Coast Section for the last three seasons, it was difficult keeping three time defending West Catholic Athletic League and CCS D1 champion Serra off the preseason No. 1 spot.
But the Padres were replacing 18 starters. And Riordan, which we put at No. 1, had a close to 10 Division 1 college prospects returning.
So what happened?
Serra stunned Northern California’s top-ranked team Folsom, 22-21 and Riordan fought tooth and nail to win at McClymonds, 35-34. The pair of one-point wins were impressive in different ways, but both showed tremendous grit.
The Padres take over the No. 1 spot but get an equally tough game Friday at North Coast Section No. 1 De La Salle. Serra has beat the Spartans each of the last two years after never beating them. The Spartans would seem to have a score to settle, but then so did Folsom.
Other impressive opening-night wins came from No. 3 St. Francis, No. 4 Palma and No. 5 Valley Christian.
1. Serra (1-0)
Last rank: 2
Last week: Beat Folsom, 22-21
Next: Friday at De La Salle
2. Riordan (1-0)
Last rank: 1
Last week: Beat McClymonds, 35-34
Next: Friday at St. Bonaventure
3. St. Francis (1-0)
Last rank: 5
Last week: Beat Helix, 35-14
Next: Friday vs. McClymonds
4. Palma (1-0)
Last rank: 4
Last week: Beat Live Oak, 34-0
Next: Friday vs. King City
5. Valley Christian (1-0)
Last rank: 7
Last week: Beat Wilcox, 24-7
Next: Friday vs. Salinas
6. Los Gatos (1-0)
Last rank: 6
Last week: Beat Soquel, 14-7
Next: Friday vs. Liberty-Brentwood
7. St. Ignatius (0-1)
Last rank: 3
Last week: Lost to San Ramon Valley, 28-10
Next: Friday vs. Tamalpais
8. Monterey (1-0)
Last rank: 8
Last week: Beat Alisal, 40-14
Next: Friday vs. Menlo-Atherton
9. Mitty (1-0)
Last rank: 9
Last week: Beat James Logan, 42-12
Next: Friday at Aptos
10. Soquel (0-1)
Last rank: 10
Last week: Lost to Los Gatos, 14-7
Next: Friday at San Ramon Valley
11. Wilcox (0-1)
Last rank: 11
Last week: Lost to Valley Christian, 24-7
Next: Friday vs. Hollister
12. Carmel (1-0)
Last rank: 14
Last week: Beat Christopher, 35-31
Next Saturday vs. Seaside
13. Aptos (1-0)
Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat King’s Academy, 34-7
Next: Friday vs. Mitty
14. Menlo-Atherton (1-0)
Last rank: 15
Last week: Beat Bellarmine, 40-10
Next: Friday at Monterey
15. Sacred Heart Cathedral (1-0)
Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat Soledad, 42-0
Next: Friday vs. Sacred Heart Prep