CIF-Central Section Week 2 high school football roundup, scores
Friday was rough sledding for the section's top-ranked football teams
Week 2 has been an interesting one for the top 15 teams in the Central Section.
Central nearly got upset by Turlock but pulled out a close win for the second year in a row, and Clovis North and Liberty got crushed by SoCal powerhouses. Some CIF-CS heavyweights had better luck, however.
Here's a quick look at how the CIF-Central Section's top-ranked teams did in Week 2. Check back later as scores and videos continue to roll in.
CENTRAL SECTION SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
FINAL: No. 1 Central 28, Turlock 22
FINAL: JSerra 35, No. 2 Clovis North 6
FINAL: No. 3 Clovis East 56, Sanger 3
FINAL: Santa Margarita 42, No. 4 Liberty 3
FINAL: No. 5 Clovis 57, No. 9 Frontier 27
FINAL: No. 6 Hanford 34, St. Joseph 27
No. 7 Lemoore vs. El Diamante
FINAL: No. 8 Buchanan 61, Edison 6
No. 10 Central Valley Christian vs. Bakersfield Christian
FINAL: No. 11 Sunnyside 33, Ridgeview 0
FINAL: No. 12 Tulare Union 35, Redwood (Visalia) 10
FINAL: No. 13 Clovis West 39, Edison (Stockton) 14
No. 14 Bullard vs. Hoover
Published |Modified