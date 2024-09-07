High School

CIF-Central Section Week 2 high school football roundup, scores

Friday was rough sledding for the section's top-ranked football teams

Lance Smith

Week 2 has been an interesting one for the top 15 teams in the Central Section.

Central nearly got upset by Turlock but pulled out a close win for the second year in a row, and Clovis North and Liberty got crushed by SoCal powerhouses. Some CIF-CS heavyweights had better luck, however.

Here's a quick look at how the CIF-Central Section's top-ranked teams did in Week 2. Check back later as scores and videos continue to roll in.

 CENTRAL SECTION SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD: Thursday | Friday Saturday

FINAL: No. 1 Central 28, Turlock 22

FINAL: JSerra 35, No. 2 Clovis North 6

FINAL: No. 3 Clovis East 56, Sanger 3

FINAL: Santa Margarita 42, No. 4 Liberty 3

FINAL: No. 5 Clovis 57, No. 9 Frontier 27

FINAL: No. 6 Hanford 34, St. Joseph 27

No. 7 Lemoore vs. El Diamante

FINAL: No. 8 Buchanan 61, Edison 6

No. 10 Central Valley Christian vs. Bakersfield Christian

FINAL: No. 11 Sunnyside 33, Ridgeview 0

FINAL: No. 12 Tulare Union 35, Redwood (Visalia) 10

FINAL: No. 13 Clovis West 39, Edison (Stockton) 14

No. 14 Bullard vs. Hoover

