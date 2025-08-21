CIF cracking down on transfers? Declares 5 football players ineligible at one school
We aren't even through Week 0 yet and there's already high school football drama in California.
The CIF Southern Section office deemed five football players at Torrance Bishop Montgomery High School ineligible Wednesday, according to the CIF website.
George Toia, a defensive lineman from Summit; Troy Taulua, an All-City defensive back from Carson; Evan Epensea, an offensive lineman from Narbonne; Kainalu Skipps, a linebacker from Santa Margarita; and Kimani Tuitasi, a defensive end from Narbonne were all deemed "ineligible in all sports or any CIF high school."
The denial cites Bylaw 202 of the CIF Blue Book, which includes serious language and consequences when it comes to falsifying information.
B. Penalty for Providing Incorrect, Inaccurate, Incomplete or False Information
"If it is discovered that any parent(s)/guardian(s)/caregiver or student has provided incorrect, inaccurate, incomplete or false information in regards to any aspect of eligibility status on behalf of a student, that student is subject to immediate ineligibility for CIF competition at any level in any sport for a period of up to 24 calendar months from the date the determination was made that incorrect, inaccurate, incomplete or false information was provided."
The influx of football transfers at Bishop Montomgery is so egregious that CIF Southern Section commissioner Mike West went to the school to meet with administration, which was first reported by the LA Times.
High School On SI confirmed that report and received the following comment from assistant commissioner Thom Simmons.
“In the 27-plus years I’ve worked at the CIF Southern Section, I’d say it’s not standard operating policy for the commissioner to visit a school and its administration over transfers," Simmons said.
The Archdiocese released the following statement: “The Department of Catholic Schools (DCS) of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles affirms its ongoing commitment to the highest standards of student inclusion and excellence in all their interscholastic athletic programs. Bishop Montgomery High School informed DSC late yesterday afternoon of the decision by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section (SS) to deem five students ineligible to participate this season in the football program, while several others were deemed eligible, or will sit-out during the CIF required period. Our office is in contact with the commissioner’s office and school administration to investigate the matter further.”
It's an indicator of two things: how poorly this influx is being handled at Bishop Montgomery and how serious the CIF Southern Section is taking transfers in 2025.
The CIF Southern Section office reported 336 transfers in July, which was up 13% from last July — and that's arguably the most stagnant time of the year for high school athletics. In August of 2024 alone there were 1,704 transfers within the Southern Section.
There are more Bishop Montgomery players awaiting their fate while the Knights are gearing up for their season opener in Hawaii against Honolulu St. Louis on Saturday.
More decisions are coming ...
