CIF Northern California 2025 girls soccer playoff: Scores, matchups, game times (3-4-2025)
Top seeds are Del Oro (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Menlo School (D3), Fresno Christian (D4) and Lowell (D5)
The 2024 CIF Northern California boys soccer championship brackets have been released.
First-round games are set for Tuesday, March 4 and all five divisions conclude Sunday.
Top seeds are Del Oro (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Menlo School (D3), Fresno Christian (D4) and Lowell (D5).
Defending champions are Mitty (D1), St. Francis-Sacramento (D2), University (D3), Marin Catholic (D4) and Winters (D5).
Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores:
2025 NORCAL GIRLS SOCCER BRACKETS
Published |Modified