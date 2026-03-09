How Many Games Do MLS Teams Play in a Season?
Major League Soccer has one of the most unique structures in world soccer.
While many leagues around the globe use a standard single-table system, where every team plays each other twice per season, MLS takes a completely different approach: two conferences, playoffs and then a final—the MLS Cup—to determine the ultimate champion.
So how many games does each team play each year? What’s the minimum and maximum number of fixtures? Here, Sports Illustrated breaks it down.
Unlike other major European leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga, MLS is split into two conferences—the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference—each consisting of 15 teams.
Each team plays every other team in its conference twice during the regular season, totaling 28 matches. On top of that, there are six cross-conference matchups for each club, bringing the total number of regular-season games to 34.
At the end of the season, the top nine teams from each conference qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs, which can consist of up to four rounds.
The postseason begins with a Wild Card round, where the bottom two qualifying teams in each conference face off in a single match to earn a spot in Round One. From there, teams compete in a best-of-three series to advance to the conference semifinals and then the conference finals, both of which are single matches.
The winners of each conference final then meet in the MLS Cup to determine the league champion.
This structure means that teams reaching the MLS Cup can play up to seven playoff games, which, combined with the 34 regular-season matches, totals a potential 41 games in a season.
While not a team fixture, the MLS All-Star Game—bringing the league’s top players together for one showcase match—can add an extra appearance for selected stars.
MLS Eastern Conference Teams
Here’s a list of every Eastern Conference team in MLS for 2026, along with their home stadiums:
Team
Stadium
Atlanta United
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Charlotte FC
Bank of America Stadium
Chicago Fire FC
Solider Field
FC Cincinnati
TQL Stadium
Columbus Crew
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field
D.C. United
Audi Field
Inter Miami CF
Nu Stadium
CF Montréal
Saputo Stadium
Nashville SC
Geodis Park
New England Revolution
Gillette Stadium
New York City FC
Yankee Stadium/Citi Field
New York Red Bulls
Sports Illustrated Stadium
Orlando City
Inter&Co Stadium
Philadelphia Union
Subaru Park
Toronto FC
BMO Field
MLS Western Conference Teams
Here’s a list of every Western Conference team in MLS for 2026, along with their home stadiums:
Team
Stadium
Austin FC
Q2 Stadium
Colorado Rapids
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
FC Dallas
Toyota Stadium
Houston Dynamo FC
Shell Energy Stadium
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Park
LA Galaxy
Dignity Health Sports Park
Los Angeles Football Club
BMO Stadium
Minnesota United
Allianz Field
Portland Timbers
Providence Park
Real Salt Lake
America First Field
San Diego FC
Snapdragon Stadium
San Jose Earthquakes
PayPal Park
Seattle Sounders FC
Lumen Field
St. Louis City SC
Energizer Park
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
BC Place
