The number of games MLS teams play each year depends on whether they qualify for the playoffs and how far they advance.
Messi has a jam-packed calendar in MLS. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Major League Soccer has one of the most unique structures in world soccer.

While many leagues around the globe use a standard single-table system, where every team plays each other twice per season, MLS takes a completely different approach: two conferences, playoffs and then a final—the MLS Cup—to determine the ultimate champion.

So how many games does each team play each year? What’s the minimum and maximum number of fixtures? Here, Sports Illustrated breaks it down.

How Many Games Do MLS Teams Play in a Season?

Thomas Muller
The MLS season is long and arduous. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Unlike other major European leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga, MLS is split into two conferences—the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference—each consisting of 15 teams.

Each team plays every other team in its conference twice during the regular season, totaling 28 matches. On top of that, there are six cross-conference matchups for each club, bringing the total number of regular-season games to 34.

At the end of the season, the top nine teams from each conference qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs, which can consist of up to four rounds.

The postseason begins with a Wild Card round, where the bottom two qualifying teams in each conference face off in a single match to earn a spot in Round One. From there, teams compete in a best-of-three series to advance to the conference semifinals and then the conference finals, both of which are single matches.

The winners of each conference final then meet in the MLS Cup to determine the league champion.

This structure means that teams reaching the MLS Cup can play up to seven playoff games, which, combined with the 34 regular-season matches, totals a potential 41 games in a season.

While not a team fixture, the MLS All-Star Game—bringing the league’s top players together for one showcase match—can add an extra appearance for selected stars.

MLS Eastern Conference Teams

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls play at the Sports Illustrated Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Here’s a list of every Eastern Conference team in MLS for 2026, along with their home stadiums:

Team

Stadium

Atlanta United

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Charlotte FC

Bank of America Stadium

Chicago Fire FC

Solider Field

FC Cincinnati

TQL Stadium

Columbus Crew

ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

D.C. United

Audi Field

Inter Miami CF

Nu Stadium

CF Montréal

Saputo Stadium

Nashville SC

Geodis Park

New England Revolution

Gillette Stadium

New York City FC

Yankee Stadium/Citi Field

New York Red Bulls

Sports Illustrated Stadium

Orlando City

Inter&Co Stadium

Philadelphia Union

Subaru Park

Toronto FC

BMO Field

MLS Western Conference Teams

San Diego FC
San Diego FC are MLS’s newest team. | Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

Here’s a list of every Western Conference team in MLS for 2026, along with their home stadiums:

Team

Stadium

Austin FC

Q2 Stadium

Colorado Rapids

Dick's Sporting Goods Park

FC Dallas

Toyota Stadium

Houston Dynamo FC

Shell Energy Stadium

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Park

LA Galaxy

Dignity Health Sports Park

Los Angeles Football Club

BMO Stadium

Minnesota United

Allianz Field

Portland Timbers

Providence Park

Real Salt Lake

America First Field

San Diego FC

Snapdragon Stadium

San Jose Earthquakes

PayPal Park

Seattle Sounders FC

Lumen Field

St. Louis City SC

Energizer Park

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

BC Place

