CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIF-SJS) - February 14, 2026

Guard of Modesto Christian soars to the basket against St. Joseph in the 27th MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. / Photo by Dennis Lee

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on February 27th in the Golden 1 Center.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIF-SJS) - February 17-18, 2026

DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Modesto Christian — BYE

No. 8 Vanden vs. No. 9 Mountain House - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Franklin vs. No. 13 Rodriguez - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Lincoln vs. No. 12 Oak Ridge - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Sheldon vs. No. 15 Edison - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 7 Inderkum vs. No. 10 Enochs - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 Folsom vs. No. 14 Gregori - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 McClatchy vs. No. 11 Monterey Trail - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Game:

No. 16 Downey vs. No. 17 Tokay - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Jesuit — BYE

No. 8 Merced vs. No. 9 Tracy - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Woodcreek vs. No. 13 Lodi - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Whitney vs. No. 12 Rio Americano - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Destiny Christian Academy — BYE

No. 7 Del Oro vs. No. 10 Grant Union - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 Sacramento vs. No. 14 St. Mary's - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 Antelope vs. No. 11 Weston Ranch - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Games:

No. 16 Atwater vs. No. 17 Johansen - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 15 Rocklin vs. No. 18 Buhach Colony - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Placer — BYE

No. 8 Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Roseville - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Oakmont vs. No. 13 Pioneer - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Christian Brothers vs. No. 12 Del Campo - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Casa Roble — BYE

No. 7 Beyer vs. No. 10 Oakdale - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 Twelve Bridges vs. No. 14 Wood - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 East Union vs. No. 11 Nevada Union - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Games:

No. 16 Burbank vs. No. 17 Lathrop - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 15 Ponderosa vs. No. 18 Foothill - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Natomas — BYE

No. 8 Ripon Christian vs. No. 9 Union Mine - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Colfax vs. No. 13 River Islands - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 West Campus vs. No. 12 Escalon - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Venture Academy vs. No. 15 Hilmar - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 7 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 10 Calaveras Hills - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 Marysville vs. No. 14 Dixon - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 Sutter vs. No. 11 Sonora - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Game:

No. 16 Highlands vs. No. 17 Delhi - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Bret Harte — BYE

No. 8 Big Valley Christian vs. No. 9 John Adams Academy - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Bradshaw Christian vs. No. 13 Denair - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Woodland Christian vs. No. 12 Aspire Langston Hughes Academy - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Argonaut — BYE

No. 7 Westlake Charter vs. No. 10 Western Sierra Collegiate Academy - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 Stone Ridge Christian vs. No. 14 Leroy Greene Academy - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 Fortune Early College vs. No. 11 Vacaville Christian - 02/18 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Games:

No. 16 Futures vs. No. 17 Vanguard College Prep - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 15 Golden Sierra vs. No. 18 Humphreys Able Charter - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Sacramento Adventist — BYE

No. 4 Elite vs. No. 5 Valley Christian/Cerritos - 02/20 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf — BYE

No. 3 Victory Christian vs. No. 6 Sacramento Country Day - 02/20 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Games:

No. 8 Turlock Christian vs. No. 9 Stockton Christian - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 7 Lodi Academy vs. No. 10 Forest Lake Christian - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

