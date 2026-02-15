High School

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIF-SJS) - February 14, 2026

CJ Vafiadis

Oak Ridge guard shoots over Chico guard
Oak Ridge guard shoots over Chico guard / Bob Schlie

The 2026 CIF Sac-Joaquin high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Monday, February 16th with play-in games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the CIF Sac-Joaquin high school girls basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on February 27th in the Golden 1 Center.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIF-SJS) - February 16-17, 2026

DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 St. Mary's — BYE

No. 8 Inderkum vs. No. 9 Sheldon - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Lincoln vs. No. 13 Monterey Trail - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Vanden vs. No. 12 Granite Bay - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Oak Ridge — BYE

No. 7 Laguna Creek vs. No. 10 Davis - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 Folsom — BYE

No. 6 McClatchy vs. No. 11 Cosumnes Oaks - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Games:

No. 16 Edison vs. No. 17 Pitman - 02/16 at 7:00 PM

No. 14 Gregori vs. No. 19 Stagg - 02/16 at 7:00 PM

No. 15 Pleasant Grove vs. No. 18 Enochs - 02/16 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Antelope — BYE

No. 8 Atwater vs. No. 9 Lodi - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 El Capitan vs. No. 13 Patterson - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Woodcreek vs. No. 12 Merced - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 15 Fairfield - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 7 Grant Union vs. No. 10 Whitney - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 Del Oro vs. No. 14 Ponderosa - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 Colfax vs. No. 11 St. Francis - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Game:

No. 16 Pacheco vs. No. 17 Bear Creek - 02/16 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Placer vs. No. 16 Florin - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 8 Los Banos vs. No. 9 Rio Linda - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Twelve Bridges vs. No. 13 Oakmont - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Lincoln vs. No. 12 Pioneer - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 East Union vs. No. 15 Yuba City - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 7 Nevada Union vs. No. 10 El Dorado - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 Lathrop vs. No. 14 Oakdale - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 Sierra vs. No. 11 Ceres - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Central Catholic — BYE

No. 8 Sutter vs. No. 9 Valley Christian Academy - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Escalon vs. No. 13 Venture Academy - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Calaveras Hills vs. No. 12 Sonora - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 15 Sacramento - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 7 Riverbank vs. No. 10 Amador - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 West Campus vs. No. 14 Hilmar - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 Union Mine vs. No. 11 Bear River - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Game:

No. 16 Ripon vs. No. 17 River Islands - 02/16 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Bret Harte — BYE

No. 8 Millennium vs. No. 9 Vacaville Christian - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Woodland Christian vs. No. 13 Westlake Charter - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Mariposa County vs. No. 12 Western Sierra Collegiate Academy - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Faith Christian vs. No. 15 Golden Sierra - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 7 Ripon Christian vs. No. 10 Rio Vista - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 3 John Adams Academy vs. No. 14 Denair - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

No. 6 Destiny Christian Academy vs. No. 11 Fortune Early College - 02/17 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Game:

No. 16 Leroy Greene Academy vs. No. 17 Vanguard College Prep - 02/16 at 7:00 PM

DIVISION 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

No. 1 Sacramento Adventist — BYE

No. 4 Foresthill vs. No. 5 Stone Ridge Christian - 02/19 at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf — BYE

No. 3 Forest Lake Christian vs. No. 6 Lodi Academy - 02/19 at 7:00 PM

Play-In Games:

No. 8 Turlock Christian vs. No. 9 Stockton Christian - 02/16 at 7:00 PM

No. 7 Sacramento Country Day vs. No. 10 Victory Christian - 02/16 at 7:00 PM

CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

