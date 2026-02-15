CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIF-SJS) - February 14, 2026
The 2026 CIF Sac-Joaquin high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Monday, February 16th with play-in games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the CIF Sac-Joaquin high school girls basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on February 27th in the Golden 1 Center.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIF-SJS) - February 16-17, 2026
DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
No. 1 St. Mary's — BYE
No. 8 Inderkum vs. No. 9 Sheldon - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 4 Lincoln vs. No. 13 Monterey Trail - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 5 Vanden vs. No. 12 Granite Bay - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 2 Oak Ridge — BYE
No. 7 Laguna Creek vs. No. 10 Davis - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 3 Folsom — BYE
No. 6 McClatchy vs. No. 11 Cosumnes Oaks - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
Play-In Games:
No. 16 Edison vs. No. 17 Pitman - 02/16 at 7:00 PM
No. 14 Gregori vs. No. 19 Stagg - 02/16 at 7:00 PM
No. 15 Pleasant Grove vs. No. 18 Enochs - 02/16 at 7:00 PM
DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
No. 1 Antelope — BYE
No. 8 Atwater vs. No. 9 Lodi - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 4 El Capitan vs. No. 13 Patterson - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 5 Woodcreek vs. No. 12 Merced - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 15 Fairfield - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 7 Grant Union vs. No. 10 Whitney - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 3 Del Oro vs. No. 14 Ponderosa - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 6 Colfax vs. No. 11 St. Francis - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
Play-In Game:
No. 16 Pacheco vs. No. 17 Bear Creek - 02/16 at 7:00 PM
DIVISION 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
No. 1 Placer vs. No. 16 Florin - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 8 Los Banos vs. No. 9 Rio Linda - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 4 Twelve Bridges vs. No. 13 Oakmont - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 5 Lincoln vs. No. 12 Pioneer - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 2 East Union vs. No. 15 Yuba City - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 7 Nevada Union vs. No. 10 El Dorado - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 3 Lathrop vs. No. 14 Oakdale - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 6 Sierra vs. No. 11 Ceres - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
No. 1 Central Catholic — BYE
No. 8 Sutter vs. No. 9 Valley Christian Academy - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 4 Escalon vs. No. 13 Venture Academy - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 5 Calaveras Hills vs. No. 12 Sonora - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 2 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 15 Sacramento - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 7 Riverbank vs. No. 10 Amador - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 3 West Campus vs. No. 14 Hilmar - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 6 Union Mine vs. No. 11 Bear River - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
Play-In Game:
No. 16 Ripon vs. No. 17 River Islands - 02/16 at 7:00 PM
DIVISION 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
No. 1 Bret Harte — BYE
No. 8 Millennium vs. No. 9 Vacaville Christian - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 4 Woodland Christian vs. No. 13 Westlake Charter - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 5 Mariposa County vs. No. 12 Western Sierra Collegiate Academy - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 2 Faith Christian vs. No. 15 Golden Sierra - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 7 Ripon Christian vs. No. 10 Rio Vista - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 3 John Adams Academy vs. No. 14 Denair - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
No. 6 Destiny Christian Academy vs. No. 11 Fortune Early College - 02/17 at 7:00 PM
Play-In Game:
No. 16 Leroy Greene Academy vs. No. 17 Vanguard College Prep - 02/16 at 7:00 PM
DIVISION 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
No. 1 Sacramento Adventist — BYE
No. 4 Foresthill vs. No. 5 Stone Ridge Christian - 02/19 at 7:00 PM
No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf — BYE
No. 3 Forest Lake Christian vs. No. 6 Lodi Academy - 02/19 at 7:00 PM
Play-In Games:
No. 8 Turlock Christian vs. No. 9 Stockton Christian - 02/16 at 7:00 PM
No. 7 Sacramento Country Day vs. No. 10 Victory Christian - 02/16 at 7:00 PM
